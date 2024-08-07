How to Watch Boulder Little League Team in the 2024 Little League World Series Qualifiers

When Are the Games



How to Watch Each Game

click to enlarge Colorado needs two more wins to head to the Little League World Series. Little League

The North Boulder Little League Wildcats just need to win two more games to become the first team from Colorado to make it to the Little League World Series.The fields NBLL plays on were built in 1957, so it's been a long wait to get to this moment.The Wildcats have made their way through the Mountain Region tournament in San Bernardino, California, all week. If they win the tournament, they will head to Pennsylvania on August 14 for the Little League World Series.The NBLL team in question, 12U All-Stars, won the Colorado State Championship earlier this summer. But after winning their first game of the regional tournament, 18 to 7, on August 4, the Wildcats fell to Utah last night with a score of 2 to 16. Although the Boulder team is now on the elimination side of the bracket, the Wildcats still have a chance for redemption if they beat a team from Nevada and win a rematch against Utah.The first step is facing the team from Nevada tomorrow, August 8, at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time. Nevada lost its first game, but has won two straight to stave off elimination. Should Colorado win its matchup against Nevada, it will move on to the championship game on Friday, August 9, at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time.Both games will be aired on ESPN networks. The August 8 game will be on ESPN2 while the championship will be on ESPN.Throughout the tournament, the Outback Saloon at 3141 28th Street in Boulder has held watch parties for those who want to cheer the squad on in the company of others.Here's a look at the bracket: