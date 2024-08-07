 How to Watch Boulder Little League Team in 2024 LLWS Qualifiers | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

How to Watch Boulder Little League Team in the 2024 Little League World Series Qualifiers

The North Boulder Little League Wildcats need to win two more games to make it to the Little League World Series.
August 7, 2024
The North Boulder Little League Wildcats could be Colorado's first team to make the Little League World Series.
The North Boulder Little League Wildcats could be Colorado's first team to make the Little League World Series. North Boulder Little League

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$625
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The North Boulder Little League Wildcats just need to win two more games to become the first team from Colorado to make it to the Little League World Series.

The fields NBLL plays on were built in 1957, so it's been a long wait to get to this moment.

The Wildcats have made their way through the Mountain Region tournament in San Bernardino, California, all week. If they win the tournament, they will head to Pennsylvania on August 14 for the Little League World Series.

The NBLL team in question, 12U All-Stars, won the Colorado State Championship earlier this summer. But after winning their first game of the regional tournament, 18 to 7, on August 4, the Wildcats fell to Utah last night with a score of 2 to 16. Although the Boulder team is now on the elimination side of the bracket, the Wildcats still have a chance for redemption if they beat a team from Nevada and win a rematch against Utah.

When Are the Games

The first step is facing the team from Nevada tomorrow, August 8, at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time. Nevada lost its first game, but has won two straight to stave off elimination. Should Colorado win its matchup against Nevada, it will move on to the championship game on Friday, August 9, at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time.


How to Watch Each Game

Both games will be aired on ESPN networks. The August 8 game will be on ESPN2 while the championship will be on ESPN.

Throughout the tournament, the Outback Saloon at 3141 28th Street in Boulder has held watch parties for those who want to cheer the squad on in the company of others.

Here's a look at the bracket:
click to enlarge
Colorado needs two more wins to head to the Little League World Series.
Little League
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Starting Today, Denver Concert-Goers Should See All-Inclusive Pricing for Events

Venues

Starting Today, Denver Concert-Goers Should See All-Inclusive Pricing for Events

By Catie Cheshire
No, a Bear Was Not Spotted in Downtown Denver

Animals

No, a Bear Was Not Spotted in Downtown Denver

By Hannah Metzger
'Fax Check! Drawing From History, This Cartoonist Travels the Old Golden Road

History

'Fax Check! Drawing From History, This Cartoonist Travels the Old Golden Road

By Karl Christian Krumpholz
Regis Professor Charged for Murder of Wife, Daughter Also Found Dead

Crime

Regis Professor Charged for Murder of Wife, Daughter Also Found Dead

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation