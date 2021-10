Massive COVID Outbreak at Colorado State Fair

The latest report on COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment includes a big one. According to the CDPHE's October 20 survey, 91 cases have been traced to the Colorado State Fair , which ran from August 26 to September 5 in Pueblo. The outbreak, which was officially recognized on October 19, is much larger than the spreads at a series of concerts rodeos and other events over the summer.Prior to June 1, officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now, this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.The October 20 roster counts 527 outbreaks currently under active investigation, up from 496 the previous week . But the 71 new or tweaked entries represent a drop from the 87 announced in the October 13 roundup, and 42 are at places that have experienced at least one previous outbreak.Also down are the number of new outbreaks at K-12 schools, which went from 27 in the October 13 roundup to 17 a week later; several of these outbreaks are large, paced by one at Pueblo West High School that's been linked to five staff cases and 45 student cases.While there are no new child-care centers on the most recent list (seven were added on October 13), outbreaks at health-care facilities jumped from 31 on October 13 to 39 on October 20. Thirty-three specialize in senior care, and six deaths are involved, including two at St. Andrews Village in Aurora.Other outbreaks of note include a Paul Mitchell trade school in El Paso County, a King Soopers in Louisville, an office workspace in Douglas County, a power equipment company in Adams County and a Teller County casino.Here are the 71 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its October 20 report, including the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. 5th Avenue Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 10/19/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case2. Aurora Public Schools Educational Services Center 1: October 2021, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 10/19/2021, 8 staff cases3. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): October 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 10/13/2021, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases4. Beatrice Hover Assisted Living Residence (230383), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 10/12/2021, 18 resident cases, 6 staff cases5. Bonaventure of Pueblo (23Y771): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 7 resident cases, 3 staff cases6. Brighton Village, Senior Living Apartments, Adams County, 10/19/2021, 6 resident cases7.Brookdale Brighton (23033U): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 10/18/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case8. Brookdale Monument Valley Park (2305WD): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/13/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case9. Burlington Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/15/2021, 5 attendee cases10. Canon Exploratory School, School, K-12, Fremont County, 9/30/2021, 1 staff case, 22 attendee cases11. Capella of Grand Junction (23U246), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case, 1 resident death12. Centennial High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases13. Central High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases14. Colorado State Fair, Fair/Festival, Temporary Mobile Event, Pueblo County, 10/19/2021, 91 attendee cases15. Deer Creek Middle School, School, Jefferson County, 10/13/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases16. Eagle Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases17. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/19/2021, 2 resident cases18. Fairacres Manor, Inc. (020369): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 10/19/2021, 2 staff cases19. Fort Collins Health Care Center (020395): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/7/2021, 7 resident cases, 6 staff cases, 1 resident death20. Fountain Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/13/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases21. Fountain View Health and Rehabilitation Center (020561): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case, 1 resident death22. Fox Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/14/2021, 6 attendee cases23. Golden Peaks Center (020367): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/14/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases24. Gray Cara (230333), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/15/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases25. Harmony Home (23V260): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 10/13/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case26. Highlands Behavioral Health: October 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Douglas County, 10/19/2021, 5 staff cases27. Highlands Ranch High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/14/2021, 7 attendee cases28. Hotchkiss Meats, Meat Processing/Packaging, Delta County, 10/19/2021, 5 staff cases29. Independent Living at Lincoln Meadows Senior Living, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Douglas County, 10/19/2021, 15 resident cases30. Innospec Fuel Specialties, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Douglas County, 10/13/2021, 6 staff cases31. Jefferson County Detention Facility: October 2021, Jail, Jefferson County, 10/18/2021, 63 resident cases32. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/13/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death33. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 10/18/2021, 2 staff cases34. Kiewit Lone Tree Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 10/13/2021, 7 staff cases35. King Soopers #13, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 10/18/2021, 9 staff cases36. Kiowa County Hospital/Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital: October 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Kiowa County, 10/18/2021, 7 staff cases37. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases38. Lighthouse Assisted Living (23R935) — Irwin House, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case39. Manor Health Services — Boulder (020315): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 10/7/2021, 3 staff cases40. Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (021149): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases41. Monte Vista COOP: October 2021, Retailer, Rio Grande County, 10/6/2021, 5 staff cases42. New Mercer Commons (23036U): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/18/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases43. Northeast Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/14/2021, 7 attendee cases44. Park Regency Loveland (23F492): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case45. Paul Mitchell the School Colorado Springs, Trade School, El Paso County, 10/18/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases46. Pioneers Medical Center: October 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Blanco County, 10/19/2021, 5 staff cases47. Power Equipment Company, Retailer, Adams County, 10/13/2021, 5 staff cases48. Progress Rail Services, Pueblo Rail Welding, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 10/19/2021, 6 staff cases49. Pueblo Community Health Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 10/18/2021, 15 staff cases50. Pueblo Regional Center — House D: October 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 10/11/2021, 2 staff cases51. Pueblo Regional Center — House E, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 10/11/2021, 2 staff cases52. Pueblo West High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/13/2021, 5 staff cases, 45 attendee cases53. Ralston Valley High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/18/2021, 13 attendee cases54. Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/13/2021, 2 staff cases, 11 attendee cases55. Rocky Top Middle School, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/15/2021, 8 attendee cases56. Seven Lakes Memory Care (23S218): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/18/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case57. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (020682): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 10/14/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases58. South High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 5 staff cases, 11 attendee cases59. St Andrews Village (23G126): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2021, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case, 2 resident deaths60. Sterling Correctional Facility: October 2021, State Prison, Logan County, 10/18/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases61. Sterling High School, School, K-12, Logan County, 10/15/2021, 12 attendee cases62. Sunrise at Orchard Park (2304NM): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case63. The Center at Foresight (02V727): September 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases64. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 7 resident cases, 2 staff cases65. The Myron Stratton Home (230560): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/19/2021, 3 staff cases66. The Suites Parker (02K186): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case67. Valley View Villa (020195): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 10/6/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases68. Walsh Healthcare Center (020298): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Baca County, 10/19/2021, 2 staff cases69. Wildwood Casino: September 2021, Casino, Teller County, 10/13/2021, 12 staff cases70. Yuma Middle School, School, K-12, Yuma County, 10/15/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases71. Zach Core Knowledge Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/18/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases