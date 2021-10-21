Massive COVID Outbreak at Colorado State Fair

Prior to June 1, officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now, this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks.
The October 20 roster counts 527 outbreaks currently under active investigation, up from 496 the previous week. But the 71 new or tweaked entries represent a drop from the 87 announced in the October 13 roundup, and 42 are at places that have experienced at least one previous outbreak.
Also down are the number of new outbreaks at K-12 schools, which went from 27 in the October 13 roundup to 17 a week later; several of these outbreaks are large, paced by one at Pueblo West High School that's been linked to five staff cases and 45 student cases.
While there are no new child-care centers on the most recent list (seven were added on October 13), outbreaks at health-care facilities jumped from 31 on October 13 to 39 on October 20. Thirty-three specialize in senior care, and six deaths are involved, including two at St. Andrews Village in Aurora.
Other outbreaks of note include a Paul Mitchell trade school in El Paso County, a King Soopers in Louisville, an office workspace in Douglas County, a power equipment company in Adams County and a Teller County casino.
Here are the 71 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its October 20 report, including the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 5th Avenue Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 10/19/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
2. Aurora Public Schools Educational Services Center 1: October 2021, School Administration, Arapahoe County, 10/19/2021, 8 staff cases
3. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): October 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Boulder County, 10/13/2021, 3 resident cases, 8 staff cases
4. Beatrice Hover Assisted Living Residence (230383), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 10/12/2021, 18 resident cases, 6 staff cases
5. Bonaventure of Pueblo (23Y771): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 7 resident cases, 3 staff cases
6. Brighton Village, Senior Living Apartments, Adams County, 10/19/2021, 6 resident cases
7.Brookdale Brighton (23033U): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 10/18/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
8. Brookdale Monument Valley Park (2305WD): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/13/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
9. Burlington Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/15/2021, 5 attendee cases
10. Canon Exploratory School, School, K-12, Fremont County, 9/30/2021, 1 staff case, 22 attendee cases
11. Capella of Grand Junction (23U246), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case, 1 resident death
12. Centennial High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
13. Central High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
14. Colorado State Fair, Fair/Festival, Temporary Mobile Event, Pueblo County, 10/19/2021, 91 attendee cases
15. Deer Creek Middle School, School, Jefferson County, 10/13/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
16. Eagle Ridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
17. Englewood Post Acute and Rehabilitation (020481): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/19/2021, 2 resident cases
18. Fairacres Manor, Inc. (020369): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 10/19/2021, 2 staff cases
19. Fort Collins Health Care Center (020395): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/7/2021, 7 resident cases, 6 staff cases, 1 resident death
20. Fountain Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/13/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
21. Fountain View Health and Rehabilitation Center (020561): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case, 1 resident death
22. Fox Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/14/2021, 6 attendee cases
23. Golden Peaks Center (020367): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/14/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
24. Gray Cara (230333), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/15/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
25. Harmony Home (23V260): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 10/13/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
26. Highlands Behavioral Health: October 2021, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Douglas County, 10/19/2021, 5 staff cases
27. Highlands Ranch High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/14/2021, 7 attendee cases
28. Hotchkiss Meats, Meat Processing/Packaging, Delta County, 10/19/2021, 5 staff cases
29. Independent Living at Lincoln Meadows Senior Living, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Douglas County, 10/19/2021, 15 resident cases
30. Innospec Fuel Specialties, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Douglas County, 10/13/2021, 6 staff cases
31. Jefferson County Detention Facility: October 2021, Jail, Jefferson County, 10/18/2021, 63 resident cases
32. Julia Temple Healthcare Center (020418): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/13/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
33. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 10/18/2021, 2 staff cases
34. Kiewit Lone Tree Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Douglas County, 10/13/2021, 7 staff cases
35. King Soopers #13, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 10/18/2021, 9 staff cases
36. Kiowa County Hospital/Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital: October 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Kiowa County, 10/18/2021, 7 staff cases
37. Life Care Center of Aurora (0204F6): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
38. Lighthouse Assisted Living (23R935) — Irwin House, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
39. Manor Health Services — Boulder (020315): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 10/7/2021, 3 staff cases
40. Mantey Heights Rehabilitation and Care Center (021149): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 2 staff cases
41. Monte Vista COOP: October 2021, Retailer, Rio Grande County, 10/6/2021, 5 staff cases
42. New Mercer Commons (23036U): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/18/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
43. Northeast Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/14/2021, 7 attendee cases
44. Park Regency Loveland (23F492): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
45. Paul Mitchell the School Colorado Springs, Trade School, El Paso County, 10/18/2021, 1 staff case, 10 attendee cases
46. Pioneers Medical Center: October 2021, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Rio Blanco County, 10/19/2021, 5 staff cases
47. Power Equipment Company, Retailer, Adams County, 10/13/2021, 5 staff cases
48. Progress Rail Services, Pueblo Rail Welding, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Pueblo County, 10/19/2021, 6 staff cases
49. Pueblo Community Health Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 10/18/2021, 15 staff cases
50. Pueblo Regional Center — House D: October 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 10/11/2021, 2 staff cases
51. Pueblo Regional Center — House E, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 10/11/2021, 2 staff cases
52. Pueblo West High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/13/2021, 5 staff cases, 45 attendee cases
53. Ralston Valley High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/18/2021, 13 attendee cases
54. Rocky Mountain Academy of Evergreen, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 10/13/2021, 2 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
55. Rocky Top Middle School, School, K-12, Adams County, 10/15/2021, 8 attendee cases
56. Seven Lakes Memory Care (23S218): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/18/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
57. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (020682): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 10/14/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
58. South High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 5 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
59. St Andrews Village (23G126): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2021, 10 resident cases, 1 staff case, 2 resident deaths
60. Sterling Correctional Facility: October 2021, State Prison, Logan County, 10/18/2021, 2 resident cases, 6 staff cases
61. Sterling High School, School, K-12, Logan County, 10/15/2021, 12 attendee cases
62. Sunrise at Orchard Park (2304NM): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/14/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
63. The Center at Foresight (02V727): September 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
64. The Fountains of Hilltop (2311QA): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 10/15/2021, 7 resident cases, 2 staff cases
65. The Myron Stratton Home (230560): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/19/2021, 3 staff cases
66. The Suites Parker (02K186): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 10/19/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
67. Valley View Villa (020195): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 10/6/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
68. Walsh Healthcare Center (020298): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Baca County, 10/19/2021, 2 staff cases
69. Wildwood Casino: September 2021, Casino, Teller County, 10/13/2021, 12 staff cases
70. Yuma Middle School, School, K-12, Yuma County, 10/15/2021, 1 staff case, 6 attendee cases
71. Zach Core Knowledge Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/18/2021, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases