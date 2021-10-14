See 87 New COVID Outbreaks, Largest Amount in Months

The 87 new or tweaked outbreaks contained in the CDPHE's current survey are the most since 107 were added on May 19. Weeks later, the department counted just 29 new or tweaked outbreaks — an enormous reduction achieved in part by a change in the way outbreaks were counted. Prior to June 1, officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others associated with a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now, however, this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities. An outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks, yet thanks to the rise of the more transmissible and dangerous Delta variant, the number of outbreak has tripled in four months, anyway.
The October 13 roster lists 496 outbreaks under active investigation by the state health department, up from 458 on October 6. Of the 87 new entries, 31 were at health-care facilities; all but seven specialize in senior care.
The number of new outbreaks at schools dipped slightly, dropping from 29 on October 6 to 27 on October 13. But once again, many of the outbreaks are large, led by Resurrection Christian Elementary School in Larimer County, which has tallied three staff cases and 29 student cases to date. Moreover, outbreaks have been identified at seven child-care centers, up from four the prior week.
Last week's list included an outbreak in Colorado Springs that had resulted in the death of a Walmart employee. two more Walmarts, in Alamosa and Larimer counties, make the this week's roster, but have experienced no fatalities. Other outbreaks of note include nine at prisons or jails, two at restaurants and three at warehouses — as well as a social gathering in Boulder County that's led to seven illnesses so far.
Here are the new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its October 13 report, including the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Academy Roofing Inc, Construction Company/Contractor, Adams County, 10/7/2021, 7 staff cases
2. Alpine Cabinet Company, Retailer, Larimer County, 10/11/2021, 8 staff cases
3. Arkansas Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/12/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
4. Belmont Lodge Healthcare Center (020619): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/12/2021, 2 staff cases
5. Bethesda Gardens Monument (23U756): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/11/2021, 2 resident cases
6. Bonaventure of Colorado Springs (23U243): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/11/2021, 2 resident cases
7. Bright Horizons — East Fort Collins, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
8. Bronco Billy's Casino: October 2021, Casino, Teller County, 10/7/2021, 9 staff cases
9. Brookdale Skyline (02R487): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 10/8/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
10. Brookdale University Park (230490): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/7/2021, 2 resident cases
11. Caley House — Bethesda Lutheran Communities: September 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 10/7/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
12. Centennial Correctional Facility: September 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 9/29/2021, 3 resident cases, 18 staff cases
13. Center at Cordera (02U322): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 10/11/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
14. Center at Rock Creek Assisted Living Facility (23D505): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 10/12/2021, 4 resident cases
15. Cherrelyn HealthCare Center (020428): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/12/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
16. Coal Ridge Middle School, School, K-12, Weld County, 10/8/2021, 19 attendee cases
17. Colorado Department of Corrections Headquarters: September 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 9/3/2021, 10 staff cases
18. Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility: October 2021, State Prison, Fremont County, 10/6/2021, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
19. Cottonwood Rehab and Extended Care (02E994): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, La Plata County, 10/12/2021, 2 staff cases
20. Creative Learning Academy, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 10/6/2021, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
21. Cripple Creek — Victor Junior-Senior High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Teller County, 10/4/2021, 4 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
22. Delaware — Bethesda Lutheran Communities: September 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Arapahoe County, 10/11/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
23. Dolores Elementary School, School, K-12, Montezuma County, 10/8/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
24. Dynamic Dimensions Inc. — Marion House, Healthcare, Group Home, Kit Carson County, 10/7/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
25. Falcon High School: October 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/6/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
26. Fremont County Detention Center: October 2021, Jail, Fremont County, 10/8/2021, 16 resident cases
27. Griffith Centers for Children, Chins Up: October 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, El Paso County, 10/12/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
28. Grower Shipper Potato Company: October 2021, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 10/6/2021, 5 staff cases
29. Hallenbeck Coin Gallery, Inc, Retailer, El Paso County, 10/7/2021, 7 staff cases
30. Hillcrest Care Center (020197): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 10/4/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
31. Jamaica Child Development Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 10/13/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
32. James Irwin Charter Schools: October 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/12/2021, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
33. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, Restaurant, Sit Down, Adams County, 10/8/2021, 5 staff cases
34. Lois Lenski Elementary School: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/6/2021, 5 attendee cases
35. Longmont High School: October 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/11/2021, 7 attendee cases
36. Mammoth Heights Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/12/2021, 7 attendee cases
37. Meridian Ranch Elementary School, School, K-12 El Paso County, 10/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
38. Mesa View Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 10/7/2021, 2 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
39. Montezuma County Sheriff's Department Detentions, Jail, Montezuma County, 10/8/2021, 14 resident cases
40. MorningStar of Wheat Ridge (23K185), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 10/6/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
41. North Star Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 10/11/2021, 2 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
42. Orchard Valley Learning Center: September 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 10/6/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
43. Pioneer Health Care Center (020256): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 10/8/2021, 2 staff cases
44. Prairie Vista Youth Services Center: October 2021, Correctional, Weld County, 10/5/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
45. Primero School: October 2021, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 10/8/2021, 3 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
46. Primrose School of Saddle Rock: September 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 10/7/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
47. Resurrection Christian Elementary School: August 2021, School, K-12, Larimer County, 9/27/2021, 3 staff cases, 29 attendee cases
48. Rio Grande County Jail, Jail, Rio Grande County, 10/7/20212, 5 resident cases
49. Riverbend Health and Rehabilitation Center (020302): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 10/5/2021, 8 resident cases, 6 staff cases
50. Rock Canyon Respiratory and Rehabilitation Center (020699): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 10/12/2021, 2 staff cases
51. Rocky Mountain Classical Academy: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 10/11/2021, 4 staff cases, 14 attendee cases
52. Ross Montessori School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 10/11/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
53. Roundup Fellowship — Evans House, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Denver County, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
54. Ryan Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/13/2021, 6 attendee cases
55. Salida High School, School, K-12, Chaffee County, 10/5/2021, 6 attendee cases
56. Sanford School District, School, K-12, Conejos County, 10/5/2021, 7 staff cases, 20 attendee cases
57. Sashco: October 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 10/11/2021, 6 staff cases
58. Silver Heights Care Center (020591): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 10/12/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
59. Social Gathering — Boulder: September 2021, Social Gathering, Boulder, 10/12/2021, 7 attendee cases
60. Sonic Drive-In — Grand Junction, Restaurant, Fast Food, Mesa County, 10/6/2021, 7 staff cases
61. South Routt Elementary School, School, K-12, Routt County, 10/11/2021, 6 attendee cases
62. Southwest Eye Consultants: October 2021, Healthcare/Outpatient, Doctor's Office, La Plata County, 10/12/2021, 6 staff cases
63. Spring Creek Youth Services Center: October 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 10/3/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
64. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 10/11/2021, 2 staff cases
65. Springs Rescue Mission: October 2021, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 10/8/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
66. St Paul Health Center (020448): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 10/6/2021, 2 staff cases
67. St. John the Baptist Catholic School: September 2021, School, K-12, Boulder County, 10/7/2021, 1 staff case, 12 attendee cases
68. St. Joseph Catholic School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/4/2021, 8 attendee cases
69. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School: September 2021, School, K-12, Denver County, 10/8/2021, 24 attendee cases
70. Stonegate Kindercare: September 2021, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 10/7/2020, 6 staff cases, 1 attendee case
71. Summit Middle School: October 2021, School, K-12, Summit County, 10/6/2021, 6 attendee cases
72. Sunrise at Cherry Creek (2304OU): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 10/11/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
73. The Bridge at Alamosa (23Y773): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Alamosa County, 9/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
74. The Children's Courtyard of Frederick, Child Care Center, Weld County, 10/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
75. The Gardens at Columbine (2304QP): September 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 10/12/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
76. The Towers (23R904): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, 10/5/2021, 4 resident cases
77. Timberview Middle School: September 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 9/21/2021, 5 attendee cases
78. University Heights Rehab and Care Community (020447): October 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 10/6/2021, 2 staff cases
79. Valley High School: September 2021, School, K-12, Weld County, 10/8/2021, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
80. Virtual Industries Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, El Paso County, 10/12/2021, 8 staff cases
81. Walmart #869: September 2021, Retailer, Alamosa, 10/8/2021, 6 staff cases
82. Walmart #953, Retailer, Larimer County, 90/29/2021, 5 staff cases
83. Weld County Justice Services — Alternative Programs, Correctional, Weld County, 10/7/2021, 2 resident cases
84. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438): September 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 10/6/2021, 2 staff cases
85. Willow Creek Elementary: October 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 10/8/2021, 6 attendee cases
86. Windsong at Northridge (23K987): October 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 10/11/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
87. Women's Recovery Shelter, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Mesa County, 10/5/2021, 8 resident cases