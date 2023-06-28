Evans Medical Center Plans to Sue City After Council Approves Downzoning



The second draft of the NSAP, which recommends a height limit of three stories, was not posted for public review until February of this year. Black notes that Vatan "had until the end of March to comment, and he did not."



But now he'll make his concerns known in another way. In addition to the complaint already filed against the NSAP, Vatan says, the center plans to file suit against the rezoning amendment itself.



But for now, Vatan is "moving along with day-to-day business of the clinic," he says. "We are hopeful that the clinic can survive this."

Brimah brought up this concern in a written comment sent to council for the June 20 hearing, but the concern was not addressed.The Denver City Attorney's Office has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding Brimah's complaint.The arguments against the NSAP do not end there. According to the June 19 filing, "Despite the mandate in the Comprehensive Plan requiring engagement of Plaintiffs by the City and County, representatives of the City and County flipped the burden and blamed Plaintiffs for not engaging and reaching out to the City and County."That's a reference to Denver's Comprehensive Plan 2040, which the city describes as creating a "holistic and sustainable vision to guide the future of Denver." The complaint claims that the NSAP zoning does not follow the recommendations of the comprehensive plan or the "required equity considerations" of Blueprint Denver, another citywide land-use plan.According to Black, the center had the chance to give feedback for several years, while the NSAP was being developed.While the center was aware of the NSAP work, Vatan responds, he didn't think he needed to get involved in the planning process because the first draft recommended a height limit of five stories for the area surrounding their property, and he and his wife were okay with that.