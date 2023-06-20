Denver Medical Center Providing Free Health Care Says Rezoning Proposal Could Shut It Down

Jarvie Warcester could not be reached for comment.



On January 4, Mark Twarogowski, the Head of School at Denver Academy — which is adjacent to Evans Medical Center — sent an email to Black in which he wrote, "I think it would make sense for you to present the 'Whole zoning package' proposal to our Board (Both the DA campus AND the proposed apartment development site). It will be important for them to see that our endorsement of re-zoning of our campus is connected to height limitations/re-zoning of the proposed development site on Iliff and Dahlia. (In other words: What do we get out of this endorsement?)"



According to Black, she and Twarogowski worked out a deal in which Denver Academy could keep its original zoning designation, but with a height waiver that caps the property at three stories. Noting that "councilmembers cannot apply for waivers," she agreed to let Denver Academy submit its own rezoning application rather than include the school in the legislative rezoning amendment.



Twarogowski says the reason the school agreed to the height limit reduction in its rezoning application "is to be good neighbors, good stewards of the neighborhood." But Vatan believes that Black let Denver Academy submit its own application so that it could pull it once Black leaves office and not be subject to a zoning designation with a reduced-height waiver.



"That's true," Twarogowski acknowledges. He says Denver Academy would not reconsider applying for rezoning if the legislative rezoning amendment does not pass.



"We're not going to sit there and be the only property that self-imposes this three-story limit while the other properties get to build whatever they want," he adds.

