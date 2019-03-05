Immigration Detainees in Aurora Will Now Be Vaccinated

Vaccinations may not be mandatory in Colorado, but at the immigration detention facility in Aurora, all current and future detainees will receive at least one that will cover measles, mumps and rubella, known as the MMR vaccine. The new policy comes as immigration detention facilities across the country grapple with outbreaks of diseases, including the mumps.

As of now, 357 detainees at the detention facility in Aurora, which is run by private prison company GEO Group via a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are under quarantine for possible exposure to mumps, chickenpox, or a combination of both. The number of confirmed cases is in the single digits.

To respond to the mumps outbreak in particular, both the Tri-County Health Department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment began working with the Aurora Contract Detention Facility in February. Along with the new vaccination policy, the two departments have also suggested best practices for identifying and tracking cases of mumps, quarantining those who may have been exposed, and testing detainees for the disease.