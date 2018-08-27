In 15 Colorado Counties, DUI Totals Are More Than 1 Percent of the Population

In fifteen counties in Colorado, the number of arrests for driving under the influence represents more than 1 percent of total population.

These are among the disturbing revelations in a recent report from the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.

The study, titled "Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol," is accessible below in its entirety, and it's filled with important statistics. Among the most telling are the ones pertaining to DUIs in counties across the state, which supplement information we shared in a November 2017 post about driving-under-the-influence filings by judicial district.

But the number of DUIs per county — the data is from 2016, the most recent available — only tells part of the story. Also important to consider is the population of each county, which provides a better sense about the Colorado places where such offenses happen more frequently per capita. So we applied the most recent census info for each of the state's 64 counties and calculated the percentage of DUIs compared to it.

The population figures serve as a reminder about just how few people live in some parts of the state. Indeed, three sizable counties have fewer than 1,000 residents: 338 square-mile San Juan (699), 878 square-mile Mineral (712) and 1,123 square-mile Hinsdale (843). Of these, one county, Hinsdale, actually recorded zero DUIs in 2016, while Mineral notched four and San Juan County eight.

Could there actually be more incidents of people driving while intoxicated in such places? Of course. The smaller the population, the fewer resources there are for local law enforcement, and the Colorado State Patrol tends to focus its troopers in areas where more drivers are on the road. As such, DUIs are likely among the most under-reported crimes in many low-population areas.

The largest number of DUIs circa 2016 took place along the urban corridor. Nine Front Range counties made more than 1,000 busts of this type, with the highest total topping 3,000. But DUIs represented less than 1 percent of the population in all nine — and under half-a-percent in several.

The fifteen counties above 1 percent represent mostly rural or mountain areas — and several of the latter (particularly Ouray, Clear Creek, Grand and Eagle) are popular tourists destinations. That's why we can't say with certainty that at least one of every 100 residents in such places were busted for a DUI in 2016. Obviously, some people were passing through when they got into trouble with the law.

The worst digits? Gilpin County registered 117 DUIs in 2016 with a population of 5,441, resulting in a percentage of 2.15. Don't expect local boosters to be touting that particular achievement.

Continue to count down statistics from every county in Colorado, ranked from the fewest to the most. We've italicized the data of the fifteen counties with percentages above 1 percent. That's followed by the link to the report.

Hinsdale County. YouTube

Number 1: Hinsdale County

DUIs: 0

Population: 843

Percentage: 0

Number 2: Mineral County

DUIs: 4

Population: 712

Percentage: .56

Number 3: Jackson County

DUIs: 6

Population: 1,394

Percentage: .43

Number 4: San Juan County

DUIs: 8

Population: 699

Percentage: 1.14

Number 5: Kiowa County

DUIs: 9

Population: 1,398

Percentage: .64

Number 6: Dolores County

DUIs: 11

Population: 2,064

Percentage: .53

Number 7: Sedgwick County

DUIs: 11

Population: 2,379

Percentage: .46

Number 8: Crowley County

DUIs: 14

Population: 5,823

Percentage: .24

Number 9: Bent County

DUIs: 15

Population: 6,499

Percentage: .23

Number 10: Phillips County

DUIs: 15

Population: 4,442

Percentage: .33

Custer County. YouTube file photo

Number 11: Custer County

DUIs: 18

Population: 4,255

Percentage: .42

Number 12: Baca County

DUIs: 19

Population: 3,788

Percentage: .50

Number 13: Cheyenne County

DUIs: 20

Population: 1,836

Percentage: 1.08

Number 14: Washington County

DUIs: 23

Population: 4,814

Percentage: .47

Number 15: Saguache County

DUIs: 24

Population: 6,108

Percentage: .39

Number 16: Costilla County

DUIs: 25

Population: 3,524

Percentage: .70

Number 17: Conejos County

DUIs: 35

Population: 8,256

Percentage: .42

Number 18: Yuma County

DUIs: 37

Population: 10,043

Percentage: .36

Number 19: Lincoln County

DUIs: 37

Population: 5,467

Percentage: .67

Number 20: Rio Blanco County

DUIs: 43

Population: 6,666

Percentage: .64

Number 21: Ouray County

DUIs: 58

Population: 4,436

Percentage: 1.30

Kit Carson County. YouTube file photo

Number 22: Kit Carson County

DUIs: 65

Population: 8,270

Percentage: .78

Number 23: Huerfano County

DUIs: 68

Population: 6,711

Percentage: 1.01

Number 24: Lake County

DUIs: 70

Population: 7,310

Percentage: .95

Number 25: Rio Grande County

DUIs: 72

Population: 11,982

Percentage: .60

Number 26: Park County

DUIs: 78

Population: 16,206

Percentage: .48

Number 27: Archuleta County

DUIs: 85

Population: 12,084

Percentage: .70

Number 28: Otero County

DUIs: 96

Population: 18,831

Percentage: .50

Number 29: Elbert County

DUIs: 98

Population: 23,086

Percentage: .42

Number 30: Clear Creek County

DUIs: 100

Population: 9,088

Percentage: 1.10

Number 31: Logan County

DUIs: 103

Population: 22,709

Percentage: .45

EXPAND Las Animas County. YouTube file photo

Number 32: Las Animas County

DUIs: 111

Population: 15,507

Percentage: .71

Number 33: San Miguel County

DUIs: 114

Population: 7,359

Percentage: 1.54

Number 34: Chaffee County

DUIs: 115

Population: 17,809

Percentage: .64

Number 35: Gilpin County

DUIs: 117

Population: 5,441

Percentage: 2.15

Number 36: Prowers County

DUIs: 121

Population: 12,551

Percentage: .96

Number 37: Moffat County

DUIs: 149

Population: 13,795

Percentage: 1.08

Number 38: Pitkin County

DUIs: 150

Population: 17,148

Percentage: .87

Number 39: Morgan County

DUIs: 165

Population: 28,159

Percentage: .58

Number 40: Routt County

DUIs: 165

Population: 23,509

Percentage: .70

Number 41: Grand County

DUIs: 167

Population: 14,843

Percentage: 1.12

Number 42: Teller County

DUIs: 176

Population: 23,350

Percentage: .75

Gunnison County. YouTube file photo

Number 43: Gunnison County

DUIs: 186

Population: 15,324

Percentage: 1.21

Number 44: Alamosa County

DUIs: 189

Population: 15,445

Percentage: 1.22

Number 45: Delta County

DUIs: 204

Population: 30,952

Percentage: .65

Number 46: Montezuma County

DUIs: 213

Population: 25,535

Percentage: .83

Number 47: Montrose County

DUIs: 224

Population: 41,276

Percentage: .54

Number 48: Broomfield County

DUIs: 235

Population: 55,889

Percentage: .42

Number 49: Fremont County

DUIs: 281

Population: 46,824

Percentage: .60

Number 50: Summit County

DUIs: 395

Population: 27,994

Percentage: 1.41

Number 51: Eagle County

DUIs: 568

Population: 52,197

Percentage: 1.08

Number 52: Garfield County

DUIs: 633

Population: 56,389

Percentage: 1.12

Pueblo County. YouTube file photo

Number 53: Pueblo County

DUIs: 656

Population: 159,063

Percentage: .41

Number 54: La Plata County

DUIs: 671

Population: 51,334

Percentage: 1.3

Number 55: Mesa County

DUIs: 834

Population: 146,723

Percentage: .56

Number 56: Douglas County

DUIs: 1,016

Population: 285,465

Percentage: .35

Number 57: Weld County

DUIs: 1,378

Population: 252,825

Percentage: .54

Number 58: Boulder County

DUIs: 1,426

Population: 294,567

Percentage: .48

Number 59: Larimer County

DUIs: 1,789

Population: 299,630

Percentage: .59

Number 60: Denver County

DUIs: 2,269

Population: 600,158

Percentage: .37

Number 61: Jefferson County

DUIs: 2,489

Population: 534,543

Percentage: .46

Number 62: El Paso County

DUIs: 2,750

Population: 622,263

Percentage: .44

Number 63: Adams County

DUIs: 2,853

Population: 441,603

Percentage: .65

Number 64: Arapahoe County

DUIs: 3,157

Population: 572,003

Percentage: .55

Click to read the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice's "Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Alcohol" report.