 Inside Aurora's Tallest Residential Building and First Rooftop Pool | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Room Service: The Broadleaf Brings Aurora's First Rooftop Pool and Tallest Residential Building

The developers of One River North opened their next building in a quiet part of Aurora, with tower living and a pool open year-round.
October 4, 2024
The Broadleaf's management teams say the building offers a new level of luxury in Aurora.
The Broadleaf's management teams say the building offers a new level of luxury in Aurora. Catie Cheshire
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Welcome to the Broadleaf installment of Room Service, a series that steps inside apartment complexes and other housing options. Our last installment was on One River North; keep reading for our latest on the Broadleaf, One River North's sister concept in Aurora.

What: The Broadleaf, a new luxury apartment building in Aurora near the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Where: 1380 North Uvalda Street, Aurora

Cost: The average rent at the complex is $2,025. Prices start at $1,499 for studios. The most expensive unit listed on the Broadleaf website has three bedrooms and costs $3,812 per month.

Management: Kairoi Residential

The building: The Broadleaf was created by the same development team behind the eye-catching One River North building in Denver’s RiNo Arts District: Uplands Real Estate Partners, the Max Collaborative and Wynne Yasmer Real Estate.

Unlike One River North, which sports a canyon cut through the building meant to eventually overflow with foliage, the Broadleaf looks like many other new apartment builds. However, the management team at the building promises the unassuming complex is just as tied to nature as its showy big sister.

“We really focus on the immersive experience between nature and the built environment, which is kind of a nod to One River North,” says Kairoi regional manager Hannah Loseke. “All of the apartments are going to feature Kimber cabinetry and flooring, which is from an Italian company. It has all those same features that you'll find at One River North...really tying in that luxury experience and bringing it here to Aurora.”
click to enlarge apartment kitchen
The Broadleaf has the same interior details as One River North.
Catie Cheshire
Construction on the Broadleaf began in 2023. The building is leasing now, even as some final details are being built.

The 370-unit building is the tallest residential building in Aurora at seven stories, though the Anschutz Medical Campus nearby has a much taller eleven-story building.

The management team says health-care professionals from the nearby medical campus are a natural fit, but prospective tenants from all lines of work have reached out.

“I'd say the Broadleaf is the first of its kind at this level of luxury in the Aurora area,” Loseke says.

Amenities include a half-acre zen garden in the central courtyard of the property, which has a fire pit area made of stones from a local Colorado quarry. Though there isn’t an exterior plant feature like at One River North, Loseke says there are over 6,000 different plants throughout the property.
click to enlarge apartment courtyard
The rocks ringing this fire pit are from Colorado quarries.
Catie Cheshire
Other amenities include dry cleaning accessible through the building and temperature-controlled storage units available to rent. Within the next year, an outpost of Queen City Collective Coffee will open in the lobby.

According to Loseke, the vibe developers are chasing is healthy resort-style living. Large windows in every unit are part of that philosophy.

“Residents can come home from work, rejuvenate, rest, reset their minds,” she says.

Kairoi has partnered with businesses nearby to offer a perks program for residents, too. The first thirty residents who move in get to pick a fitness, spa or brewery experience as a thank-you for being early members of the Broadleaf community.

The inside scoop: The Broadleaf has Aurora’s only rooftop pool, which will be open year-round.

“It's really going to be a space of activation where you can come home, relax, take in the view, get great fresh air,” Loseke says. “We're not really in the hustle and bustle. It's quiet over here.”
click to enlarge rooftop pool at the broadleaf
Aurora's first rooftop pool is at the Broadleaf.
Catie Cheshire
Units start at around 600 square feet for studios and go up to three bedrooms. Aurora doesn’t require new apartment complexes to include affordable units like Denver does, but Loseke says the $1,499 studios aren’t a bad price for the market considering each floor plan has custom closets and in-unit washers and dryers.

The fitness center will provide fresh fruit, and the dog-wash area will provide locally sourced treats for pups. The building has a gear room with bike storage and repair stations, plus a Brevvie Box where people can rent anything from drills to camp chairs to board games. Each floor of the six-story parking garage has several electric vehicle charging stations.

Right now, there are just four residents, with a few other tenants signed and waiting to move in.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Denver to Become Epicenter for Sex Enthusiasts in October

Sex & Dating

Denver to Become Epicenter for Sex Enthusiasts in October

By Hannah Metzger
Denver Woman Gets Probation, Community Service for Attack Against Young Skateboarders

Courts

Denver Woman Gets Probation, Community Service for Attack Against Young Skateboarders

By Hannah Metzger
Sober Living Organization Wants to Buy Aurora Apartments Marred by Venezuelan Gang Rumors

Aurora

Sober Living Organization Wants to Buy Aurora Apartments Marred by Venezuelan Gang Rumors

By Bennito L. Kelty
If Trump Drops In, Here's What He'll See in Aurora

Aurora

If Trump Drops In, Here's What He'll See in Aurora

By Bennito L. Kelty and Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation