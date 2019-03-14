Inside the Reorganization of the Denver School District’s Central Office

The people losing their jobs as part of a reorganization of the Denver school district’s central office range from literacy fellows who worked with students in small groups to instructional superintendents who supervised principals.

After Denver Superintendent Susana Cordova announced she had cut more than 220 jobs in the district’s central office, Chalkbeat submitted an open records request for a list of the cut positions, as well as new positions Cordova is creating and current ones she is reclassifying. The net reduction is about 150 positions.

The information obtained through the request shows the full breadth of the reorganization thus far; there will be further reductions, additions and reclassifications as the district finalizes next year’s budget, a district spokesperson said.