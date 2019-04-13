Reader: I-70 Closure This Weekend Far From a Nightmare

An overhead view of Interstate 70 through the Central 70 work zone, with the bridges marked for repair numbered.

If you have to go anywhere that requires traveling on Interstate 70 this weekend, consider using public transit, since a considerable stretch of the highway will be closed. Specifically, "Eastbound and westbound I-70 between Colorado Boulevard and I-270 will close at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 12 and reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, April, 15," warns the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Of course, drivers won't be happy. But is their road rage warranted? Readers have some thoughts.

Says John:



Denver - fix the bridges!! Also Denver - no, not like that!



Argues Sangria:



It's only for two days over the weekend and the detour is an extra fifteen minutes...OMG. Plan accordingly.



Adds Bret:



Third world countries do better. 'Murica, your time is over. SMDH.



Notes Jason:



This is far from a nightmare. Other states actually close a highway for a full month to widen the 10 to 15 mile stretch they close. I would much rather have a month-long closure to a fully expanded and finished road than wait ten years for the same widening without closure.



Recalls Luciano:



Brings backs memories of the Mousetrap construction days....ugh!



Concludes Denver:



At least it’s not on a weekday. Just looking for a bright spot.



This weekend, CDOT's work will focus on the I-270 flyover that will serve as a link to eastbound I-70. And there will be more projects to come.

But it's not like we weren't warned.

Last April, Rebecca White, Central 70's communications director, told us: "One of the major restrictions we put on the contractor with this project is that because Interstate 70 is an economic backbone for the state, they can't close any lanes during daylight hours. Up until 7 p.m., they have to keep three lanes running in either direction."

That applied to weekdays, White noted, while CDOT's contractors "have only a set number of weekend and overnight full closures."

Specifically, I-70 can be completely blocked four times over the course of the project, which is expected to take at least five years to complete. This is the first of those blocked-out times.

Have strong feelings about I-70? Let us know in a comment or at editorial@westword.com.