Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Jared Polis Wakes Up Early for CNN This Morning

February 10, 2023 5:54AM

Jared Polis commenting on the 2022 State of the Union speech.
Governor Jared Polis just made an appearance on CNN This Morning before heading to the White House for a governors' meeting with President Joe Biden.

Does he have his eye on the White House himself in 2024 — as has been rumored in the national media — or will he support Biden in 2024?

Colorado's governor neatly sidestepped the question from Kaitlan Collins, instead discussing Biden's State of the Union appearance. "He reminded us of the master that he is when he took it to the Republicans," Polis said, referring to the ad-libbing on Social Security and Medicare. "This man's a pro, and I look forward to his plans." And to delivering Colorado for the Democrats, he added.

While some in the audience laughed about Biden's line about energy — "We're going to need oil for at least another decade" — it was no laughing matter to Polis. "That's a good way to talk about it. We're rapidly weaning ourselves off fossil fuel," he said, repeating Colorado's goal of 100 percent reliance on renewables by 2040, and 80 percent by 2030.

The quick conversation moved through a brief riff on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's "bizarre" attack on the AP curricula (Polis, who took AP classes in high school, said he wasn't even sure he'd looked at the curricula then) and the possibility of Trump returning to the White House ("a threat to democracy") before moving on to Polis's plans for a second term.

"A lot of the work we're able to get done at the state level, these are transformational investments we're able to do because of the American Reinvestment Act," Polis said.

Affordable housing is right on top of his missions.

"Colorado is a great place to live, that's the good news," Polis said. "The bad news, prices are skyrocketing." As a result, "we need a thoughtful approach to land use that's sustainable" and "more housing now" for Colorado, but not just anywhere.

How about the White House?
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
