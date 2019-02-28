Democrats Probe ICE About Medical Conditions at Aurora Detention Facility

Ten Democratic members of Congress sent a letter today, February 28, to Immigration and Customs Enforcement demanding answers about a spate of infectious disease outbreaks at detention facilities across the U.S.

The letter, penned by Congressman Jason Crow and signed by nine of his colleagues, specifically asks about ICE's protocol for handling infectious disease outbreaks and providing medical treatment to detainees at the facilities. Crow's district includes the Aurora immigration detention facility, which has seen at least three disease outbreaks since last year.

"One of the fundamental responsibilities of Congress is oversight of federal agencies and yet ICE has left us in the dark. Our communities deserve to know that ICE is taking action ASAP to handle this outbreak and get this under control. A lack of transparency does nothing to calm fears," said Crow in a statement about the letter.