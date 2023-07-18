Are Jefferson County Officials Turning a Blind Eye to Short-Term Rental Issues?

click to enlarge Randy Leonard showing a map of high fire-danger areas in Jefferson County. Benjamin Neufeld

"We're having the biggest fires in history in Colorado," Leonard says, citing the 2021 Marshall fire on the Front Range, the 2020 East Troublesome fire in Grand County and the 2020 Cameron Peak fire just west of Fort Collins — the biggest in state history."I've been evacuated twice for fires so close to my house that we had to leave," he says. "People who live in those [high fire-risk] zones are very cautious," he explains. But that's not necessarily the case for visitors from out of state or even out of the country. "If you come here from Amsterdam and you smoke, you don't even know what high fire danger is. ... It's okay to do that in Amsterdam. You can flick a [cigarette] butt off your deck; it's not going to hurt anything. But here, that's not true."Leonard says there have been at least "two reports of [STR guests] putting campfires in the yard at an Airbnb during fire danger [season].""People are completely unaware of the amount of fire danger if you're not from here," Mouton adds."Fires in these neighborhoods are difficult to fight, because most of these neighborhoods have no fire suppression, meaning no fire hydrants," he explains. "So it's the bucket brigade to come and bring water to put a fire out."While the July 14 protest attracted an older crowd, 33-year-old Dan Gladkov says the issues affect people his age, too."I'm a young homeowner," he tells. "I bought my first house up in the foothills...in December."Gladkov fears that STRs are unjustly inflating the value of the homes in his neighborhood, causing the area to become less affordable for the working class. "Foothills communities are having a huge issue finding staff for restaurants," he says. "I have problems finding contractors, because no one who does contracting can afford to live in the hills."On top of that, Gladkov claims, the assessed value of his property has gone from $570,000 to $634,000 in the six months since he bought the place. Now he's worried that his property taxes will also increase as a result."When you have a large business investment in your neighborhood, the second there's a downturn, they're going to cut and run. They're going to start selling their properties off, [and] that's going to destroy whatever equity you gained because they just want to get their money back," he says. "And I'm going to have to eat it on the losses after Jeffco jacks up my property taxes, because they're saying, 'Oh, your house is worth this much now because this Airbnb down the road sold for four million, so your house is worth this much now.'"Director O'Keefe has previously acknowledged the Jeffco STR issue, tellingin May that there were nearly 1,000 unlicensed STRs in the county. He said that the Jeffco planning and zoning department has a very small enforcement team — despite being such a large county — and that enforcement options for unlicensed rental units are also limited.While the county can impose a $100 fine on non-compliant owners, it must take them to court first in order to actually collect that fine.FCAG members want Jeffco's STR regulations to reflect those held by neighboring counties and municipalities, many of which — including Denver — require STRs to operate only out of a host's primary residence."I think there's a level of investment for the homeowner at that point to be more involved in what's going on on the property," Mouton says.