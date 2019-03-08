John Hickenlooper Maps Out Presidential Agenda at Campaign Kickoff

Standing tall before a packed crowd in Civic Center Park on Thursday, March 7, John Hickenlooper delivered his first major speech as a presidential candidate. And the speech offered glimpses into what the former Colorado governor will be campaigning on in the coming months.

"It's time to bring all Americans together, and that is why I'm running for president of the United States," Hickenlooper told the crowd gathered at the park's Greek amphitheater.

Between shots at President Donald Trump, Hickenlooper returned to unity and bridge-building. "Being a pragmatist doesn't mean saying no to bold ideas. It means knowing how to make them happen. That is my record. And that will be my promise as president," Hickenlooper said.