How the Jokic Brothers Became Part of the Denver Nuggets Story

"The first time I saw him play, he was throwing these behind-the-back passes that no one else would even try," he told SI. "And everybody let him. They didn't tell him he couldn't do it. They knew he had this really unique skill."



While in Denver, the brothers hung another mini hoop in the apartment just like they did back home in Sombor. "We're still playing one-on-one, taking charges, swearing at each other," Jokic told SI.





When Nikola was younger and playing for Mega Basket, a Belgrade-based Serbian club, Strahinja reportedly moved closer to him to keep track of his diet and conditioning — making sure he ate right and didn't stop working out. Nemanja, meanwhile, tried to help hone Nikola's already impressive game on the hardwood.