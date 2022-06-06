Kathy Sabine Leaving Late-Night Broadcast but Not 9News

Sabine isn't leaving 9News, though; she'll continue to deliver the weather on the 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts. And while she is currently traveling and unavailable for comment, Mark Cornetta, 9News president and general manager, as well as a senior vice president for TEGNA, the signal's parent company, confirms that the change was her decision.
Back in February 2019, Westword published "9News's Kathy Sabine Reflects About 25 Years on Denver TV, Uncertain Future." In that profile, Sabine spoke glowingly about her time at the station but conceded that her contract was coming to an end — and while negotiations had gotten underway, "there is some uncertainty," she noted.
That October, however, Sabine confirmed that she had signed what Cornetta characterized at the time as a long-term contract. He added: "We are happy that she will be part of our team for years to come."
Last week, though, the forecast grew a little cloudy. Late on June 1, Sabine shared a video on her social-media outlets revealing that her regular appearances on the 10 p.m. newscast would soon end.
"Hi, you guys," the clip begins. "I'm outside here in the 9News backyard feeling a little emotional and a little nostalgic. This is the evening of the anniversary of 29 years at the station and eighteen years on evenings, and it has been an honor and a privilege to bring you the weather during these past eighteen years on the late news. But this is my last night of doing the late news. To find me, you're going to have to watch at four and five in the afternoon with my homies, Kim Christiansen and Tom Green, who I started with here 29 years ago. I'm feeling a lot of things, as you might imagine. You all have been with me through marriages, divorces, graduations — the highs and lows, the ups and downs of my 29 years here, and I'm just so grateful for the support from all of you. I feel like I grew up with you, and you were there with me and supporting me all along the way. So I'm feeling grateful tonight, and I hope you'll look for me on 9News at four and five. And thank you, Colorado. Thank you so much for everything."
Here's the video.
Because Sabine didn't share details about the shift, there's been plenty of speculation about what might have happened. But according to Cornetta, the move had been in the works for months.
Thank you! #Colorado! #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/WtMT0hyPo1— Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) June 2, 2022
A note shared with 9News staff in April reads: "At her request, chief meteorologist Kathy Sabine will anchor weather for our 4:00 and 5:00 p.m. newscasts starting in early June. Danielle Grant will shift to a Monday through Friday schedule to provide weather for the 6:00, 9:00 and 10:00 p.m. newscasts. We will also be posting an additional meteorologist position to support our weekend weather, so stay tuned for news about that at a later time."
That job listing is accessible on the TEGNA website.