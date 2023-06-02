Denver's Biggest Celebrity During the NBA Finals Is...Ken Jeong?

Ken Jeong fever was running wild at Ball Arena on June 1 during game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets — with the Hangover and Community star signing people's jerseys, cheering the Nugs on in videos posted by the team on Twitter, and even taking half-court shots with the OG Rocky.
"The LA Lakers have Jack Nicholson and a ton of Hollywood stars as fans," tweeted fan Kyle Collins. "The Miami Heat have DJ Khaled, Pitbull, The Rock, Flo Rida, etc. The Denver Nuggets have Ken Jeong. I see that as a win for us."
Some of Denver's biggest household names were at the game Thursday night, including Peyton Manning, the Mile High City's unofficial sports mayor, and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, along with the team's new coach, Sean Payton. But their reception paled in comparison to how people were clamoring for Jeong, aka Señor Chang, aka Mr. Chow.
We got a message from the one and only @kenjeong 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ignoZXOGuw— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 2, 2023
Altitude wound up interviewing the actor and comedian before the game, when Jeong explained that he was simply at Ball Arena to watch the NBA finals as a basketball fan and wasn't necessarily a Nuggets supporter. But he did add that he loves how they play as a team.
Ken Jeong, who's apparently the only celebrity at Game 1 in Denver, is getting the royal treatment tonight. He's out on the floor shooting half-courters during this timeout.— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 2, 2023
Jeong actually pledged his allegiance to the Lakers two seasons ago as an honorary captain, and he's reportedly lived in Calabasas for years. In fact, he was spotted cheering on L.A. and wearing the team's colors during the Western Conference Finals series against the Nuggets.
The Nuggets mascot really showed Ken Jeong how it's done. 😂 pic.twitter.com/P4MyY32MJY— theScore (@theScore) June 2, 2023
Still, Jeong holds a special place in the hearts of some Coloradans, especially those who know his TV past.
Ken Jeong is here and he says “this is the Nuggets moment.”— Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) June 1, 2023
Jeong played Señor Chang in the NBC series Community, which was set in the fictional Colorado town of Greendale. "When do we begin the petition for Ken Jeong to play a sick key-tar solo during halftime," asked Redditor u/ryanhallows on Thursday night, in reference to Chang's affinity for playing the keytar in Community.
Instead, he got to take a few shots during a timeout. And Nuggets fans welcomed their new unofficial mascot with open arms.
