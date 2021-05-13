COVID-19 Outbreaks Spike in Supposedly Safe Colorado Places

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Among the first Coloradans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 were residents and employees of nursing homes and other senior-care centers in the state. But while these efforts initially seemed to be eliminating outbreaks at such facilities, that's clearly not the case. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has reported nearly 100 outbreaks at health-care sites in the past two weeks, with the category surpassing outbreaks at K-12 schools for the first time in months.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

On May 5, the CDPHE listed 859 active outbreaks and 4,213 considered resolved, for a total of 5,072 — a one-week increase of 181 outbreaks, the largest number since January. The weekly bump documented in data made public late May 12 is smaller: 134 new outbreaks, with a total of 5,206 since the start of the pandemic (870 active, 4,336 resolved).

Also dropping: The number of new K-12 school outbreaks, which totaled 58 on May 5 — the most at such educational institutions since the CDPHE first published its outbreak roster on April 15, 2020. The latest report cites new outbreaks at 32 K-12 schools. Outbreaks at child-care centers also dipped, from sixteen on May 5 to thirteen on May 12.

But the stats for health-related facilities are moving in the opposite direction. While senior-case specialists dominated the CDPHE's roster for most of 2020, the report issued on February 3, 2021, noted just eleven new outbreaks in these settings, and the range stayed the same for weeks after. But recently, new health-care site outbreaks have been ratcheting up again: 38 on April 28, followed by 49 on May 5. And the May 12 list adds another 46, with 37 of them specifically focused on seniors.

Thus far, no deaths have been linked to the most recent batch of health-care-related spreads, and most of the infections pertain to staffers, who have been less vulnerable to the worst consequences of the disease than have residents. In fact, the only death associated with a new outbreak on the May 12 report was linked to Blanca town hall, which houses Costilla County government offices and the police department.

Other notable new outbreaks include two involving youth sports and activities (a Boulder County volleyball team and a Jefferson County dance academy), the Colorado School of Mines softball team, three shelters (two for the unhoused, the third for survivors of domestic violence), six restaurants (including a Wahoo's Fish Taco in Boulder), and five retailers, led by a Costco in Arapahoe County where eleven staffers have tested positive so far.

The following list includes the 134 newly named outbreak sites and twelve others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE, along with the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:

