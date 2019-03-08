King Soopers Bargaining Talks Break Down, Possible Strike Vote Looms

On March 7, negotiations between representatives of King Soopers and City Market stores and the union that represents 12,000 of the outlets' employees broke down. Now the union says a strike vote may be looming.

A news release from UFCW Local 7 issued early this morning states that "members are forced to vote on a contract proposal that will damage their ability to care for their families and serve their customers. Because that proposal is unacceptable, Local 7 members will likely make the tough choice to authorize a strike to protect their families, their communities and their customers."

In mid-February, Chase Woodruff reported that while talks, which got under way in December, prior to the current contract's January 12 expiration, were ongoing, the two sides were far apart on a number of major issues. They included paid leave and sick days, workplace safety and particulars related to scheduling. Among the major sticking points was the union's assertion that King Soopers (owned by the giant Kroger corporation) had proposed ending daily overtime pay.