 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
The King Soopers branch at Ninth and Corona.
The King Soopers branch at Ninth and Corona.
Google Maps

King Soopers Bargaining Talks Break Down, Possible Strike Vote Looms

Michael Roberts | March 8, 2019 | 6:13am
AA

On March 7, negotiations between representatives of King Soopers and City Market stores and the union that represents 12,000 of the outlets' employees broke down. Now the union says a strike vote may be looming.

A news release from UFCW Local 7 issued early this morning states that "members are forced to vote on a contract proposal that will damage their ability to care for their families and serve their customers. Because that proposal is unacceptable, Local 7 members will likely make the tough choice to authorize a strike to protect their families, their communities and their customers."

In mid-February, Chase Woodruff reported that while talks, which got under way in December, prior to the current contract's January 12 expiration, were ongoing, the two sides were far apart on a number of major issues. They included paid leave and sick days, workplace safety and particulars related to scheduling. Among the major sticking points was the union's assertion that King Soopers (owned by the giant Kroger corporation) had proposed ending daily overtime pay.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Over the past week or so, signs advertising for temporary workers began popping up in assorted King Soopers branches, though a spokesman for the company said they were removed on Tuesday, March 5.

They may be back soon. According to the union, a bargaining session collapsed yesterday evening when the King Soopers reps abruptly left.

In a statement, UFCW Local 7 president Kim Cordova stressed that "UFCW members are proud to serve King Soopers and City Market customers. We are committed to making King Soopers and City Market a better place to work and shop, but we can’t do that without a partnership with the company.”

However, Cordova argued that "King Soopers and City Market's demands will not only hurt workers, but will also affect the customer service and shopping experience our communities have come to know and expect."

Citing "no raises for nearly half of workers, fewer full time jobs for our community and no access to sick leave for thousands of workers who handle your family’s food," she added, "We want the people who touch our food every day to be healthy and have access to quality health care. Any shopper knows that understaffing in stores makes their shopping experience more difficult and less pleasant. King Soopers and City Market can’t be a leader in quality service and quality food if it doesn’t provide better wages and benefits for the men and women who serve our customers."

No time line for a possible strike vote has been announced. A strike against King Soopers in May 1996 lasted 44 days.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: