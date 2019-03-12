King Soopers Workers to Hold Strike Votes on Thursday, Friday

More than 12,000 workers at King Soopers and City Market stores across Colorado will decide later this week whether to strike over low wages and benefit cuts, the union representing them has announced.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says that it has officially scheduled a series of strike votes for Thursday, March 14, at the Denver Mart, and Friday, March 15, at the Denver Marriott Tech Center. Members have been asked to authorize a strike after negotiations between the company and union broke down late last week.

"Authorizing a strike is a difficult decision for any worker," UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said in a statement. "But we are committed to making King Soopers and City Market a better place to both work and shop. We remain hopeful that the company will come to the table with an offer that provides King Soopers and City Market workers with the benefits they have earned and deserve."