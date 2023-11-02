Late Change in Universal Pre-K Plan Will Cost Aurora Public Schools $1 Million



"The state is building UPK kind of mid-flight, but so are we," says Brett Johnson, chief financial officer for Aurora Public Schools. "We're kind of riding the same plane."



APS originally expected to reel in $3 million in revenue through state funding for the 1,000 three- and four-year-olds it had enrolled in full-day preschool. School officials are now facing a $1 million shortfall in funding that resulted from the state changing eligibility for universal pre-K just a couple of weeks before the district started classes.

The state has received more than 45,000 applications for free preschool through universal pre-K so far, according to the governor's office.



With universal pre-K, the state would have covered roughly $6,000 in annual tuition per preschooler enrolled in part-day programming and an additional $4,000 per student enrolled for full-day learning — or $10,000.





Eager to leverage its low-income student population, APS started offering free full-time preschool programming in the spring. The district served 2,000 preschoolers with part-time programming, but with universal pre-K, it was able to offer half of them full-day programming starting in the fall semester; 1,000 kids enrolled in the full-day classes.



"Aurora has been one of the, if not the, most aggressive in trying to utilize the new UPK construct in our district," Johnson says. "We wanted to look into ways to really grow and expand into UPK, given that we had the infrastructure and the need in our district."

"We were serving a population in which the vast majority would qualify for one of those [criteria for full day]," Johnson says. "Based on our assumptions that 75 percent of our kids would have at least one qualifying factor, we estimated the revenue benefit of that at about $3 million from that qualifying-factor money or those additional $4,000 per kid who qualified."

If Colorado had made those changes in the spring, it "may have been easier for districts and early childcare providers to respond to that change," Johnson adds.





APS, a district made up of more than 38,000 students from preschool to grade twelve, already had state-funded preschool enrollment before the set up universal pre-K through the "As a result, we stuck with the same programming that we committed to, and that means the district will have to find $1 million to make up the difference," Johnson says. "The cost comes from if you built a program that anticipates that $1 million and then you never receive that $1 million, then it has to come from somewhere else."APS, a district made up of more than 38,000 students from preschool to grade twelve, already had state-funded preschool enrollment before the set up universal pre-K through the Colorado Preschool Program that was created in 1988. Similar to the qualifying factors for full-day preschool, CPP covered the cost of part-day tuition for students who were considered at risk, which APS defines as "children who lack overall learning readiness skills due to individual and family risk factors," like not speaking English as a first language or being dependent on human services, such as welfare.

APS still "benefited from UPK," Johnson says, because it's allowed the district to expand its preschool offerings either way, even though it came with an unexpected cost.



The Governor's Office notes that because free, part-day preschool is still available, "the reality is that for the first time ever in Colorado, as a result of the voter-approved Proposition EE, every child can now attend preschool."



APS is "very active in the statewide conversation on UPK" with state-level officials about the lost revenue, Johnson says.



The governor's staff confirms that "Polis has visited with providers, students, and parents from across the state about how to make universal preschool even more successful including with schools in Aurora.



"We are proud to see districts like Aurora step up to serve students," Polis's office says, noting how "Coloradans will have the opportunity to add additional funding opportunities for our youngest children and families this November with Proposition II," which is on the ballot now and would add more taxes to nicotine and tobacco products to fund universal pre-K.







