Annual Poll Finds Colorado Latinos Leaning Left, Worrying About Rising Costs, Affordable Housing

Colorado is home to about 1.3 million Latinos, which is about a quarter of the state's population; Latinos comprise the state's second-largest ethnic group.
The poll was the fourth annual nonpartisan Colorado Latino Policy Agenda survey. It's one of the country's largest urban and rural polls, and the largest poll of Latinos in the state, according to BSP Research, the firm that conducted the poll in July and August. Voces Unidas published the results of the poll on Wednesday, September 18. The poll was conducted over the phone and online in English and Spanish, but BSP Research doesn't reveal how it found its respondents.
"Economic concerns continue to be the top priority for Latino voters in the state of Colorado," said Gabe Sanchez, the vice president at BSP Research, during a webinar outlining the 2024 poll results. "A lot of Latinos in the state of Colorado are still struggling, are waiting for the economy to turn in a positive way for them."
In a summary of the results, Voces Unidas, a Latino-led advocacy group that funded the poll, notes that nearly two-thirds of the Latinos polled said their economic situation hasn't improved since last year. That divides into about 30 percent saying their economic situation has "not improved," while another 35 percent said it "has become worse" since 2023, which is "nearly identical to a year ago," according to the report.
About 56 percent don't have $1,000 in savings to use in case of an emergency, the poll notes. "I would suspect that number would be even significantly higher if we were looking at the full population, including the unregistered population," Sanchez said. "That gives us a strong word of caution that a large segment of the Latino population in Colorado still needs financial support, whether that's through direct cash payments or tax breaks."
About 42 percent of the Latinos polled said that state officials should consider inflation and the rising cost of living as their highest priority, while 47 percent said those issues have to be the top priority at the federal level.
Improving wages and incomes ranked as the second-highest priority at both the state and federal level. This was the third consecutive year in which the top priorities at both levels were economic concerns, with inflation, wages, homelessness and affordable housing taking four of the top five spots at both levels.
Creating affordable housing ranked as the state's third-highest priority, three positions higher than last year. According to 55 percent of those polled, elected officials "have not effectively addressed" the lack of affordable housing in their community.
The poll also tested two ballot issues: amendments 79 and J. Amendment J would end the state ban on same-sex marriage by removing the wording in the Colorado constitution that says a valid union is between a man and a woman. Amendment 79 would make abortion a right in the state constitution.
About 58 percent of the Latinos polled supported Amendment J as well as a repeal of the same-sex marriage ban. About 77 percent said they supported access to abortion and would vote for Amendment 79. Sixty-eight percent support Medicaid paying for abortion, including 56 percent of the Republicans who took the poll.
Nearly half of the Latino voters polled, 48 percent, said they consider themselves Democrats; a quarter of the respondents identify as Republicans, while 27 percent didn't select a party.
More than a third, or 36 percent, of those polled said their political ideologies became more liberal in the last four years; 25 percent said they had become more conservative during the same period.
Immigration reform also continues to be a top priority.. Although Latino voters didn't name a single immigration issue as one of the top five priorities this year, those polled prioritize immigration rights and reform as well as border security.
About 13 percent said that federal officials should "increase border security or limit immigration." Another 17 percent said the country needs immigration reform and protection for immigrant rights. Immigration ranked as the sixth most important federal issue overall, ranking in the top ten for the third consecutive year.