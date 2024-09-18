Annual Poll Finds Colorado Latinos Leaning Left, Worrying About Rising Costs, Affordable Housing

About 42 percent of the Latinos polled said that state officials should consider inflation and the rising cost of living as their highest priority, while 47 percent said those issues have to be the top priority at the federal level.



Improving wages and incomes ranked as the second-highest priority at both the state and federal level. This was the third consecutive year in which the top priorities at both levels were economic concerns, with inflation, wages, homelessness and affordable housing taking four of the top five spots at both levels.



Creating affordable housing ranked as the state's third-highest priority, three positions higher than last year. According to 55 percent of those polled, elected officials "have not effectively addressed" the lack of affordable housing in their community.