Colorado Latinos Worry Most About Cost of Living, Gun Violence and Homelessness

“As the largest poll of Latino registered voters in the state, the Colorado Latino Policy Agenda provides a robust annual data set," says Sanchez, who led the polling as researcher for BSP Research. He spoke about the results of the poll during a webinar on Wednesday, September 13.

The struggle for affordable housing ultimately led to more concerns for residents who fear they might be homeless as a result. A quarter of respondents said that homelessness is one of the top three issues that Colorado's leaders need to solve by offering shelters and services.