Law Enforcement Investigating False Bomb Threat at D.A. George Brauchler's Office

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent false bomb threat at the office of George Brauchler, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

Sheriff's deputies didn't find an explosive device in the car of the 25-year-old man who allegedly made the threat.

At 11:55 a.m. today, October 31, the man, whose name has not been released by law enforcement authorities, walked into the lobby of the district attorney's office and said he had a bomb in his car, according to Deborah Sherman, a spokesperson for the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Once it learned of the threat, the sheriff's office dispatched its bomb squad. The sheriff's office then tweeted an instruction for all businesses within a quarter mile of the building, which is located in Centennial just south of Cherry Creek State Park, to "shelter in place."

The bomb squad sent its bomb robot into the man's silver Toyota that was parked in front of the building to search a backpack that was in the passenger's seat. The robot didn't find a bomb. A human member of the bomb squad, with the help of a bomb detection dog, inspected the car and confirmed the robot's findings.

The Arapahoe County sheriff's bomb squad responds to a little over a hundred threats on average a year, and the vast majority prove to be false, says Sherman.

After deputies confirmed the threat was false, the sheriff's office tweeted that the shelter-in-place advisement was over. Deputies detained the man suspected of making the false bomb threat. He has not been arrested.

Sherman noted that Brauchler was out to lunch when the bomb threat occurred, but returned to the office after he learned about it. At 2:24 p.m., Brauchler tweeted about the incident: "We are all good here. Thank you to the amazing bomb squad for their quick response, expertise, and calm-under-pressure approach. There is never a dull day in this job. #Halloween2019."