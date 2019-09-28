Reader: Only "Hellscape" in Denver Is the Quality of the Roads

Websites ranking quality-of-life issues are a dime a dozen. But a recent offering made us scratch our heads. Published by Security Baron and BackgroundChecks.org, the list grades tiny towns as secure, particularly in comparison with more populous places.

The takeaway? Denver is a hellscape, and anyone who lives here has a death wish.

Readers had their own takes on this this latest list. Says Scott:



I've been in Colorado Springs for two years. I was in Denver for three years before that and one year in Aurora before that. I watch my back and look over my shoulder far more in Colorado Springs than I ever did Denver. I'm sure there are bad pockets in Denver but to paint it as a hellscape is ridiculous.



Explains Gary:



I continue to live here despite being able to barely afford rent and groceries, so yeah, I guess you could say I have a death wish.



Argues Karen:



It’s more like if you live in Highlands Ranch or outlying suburbs you’re begging to get shot by a psycho white kid with an assault rifle.



Notes Michael:



Bruh, I’m from New Orleans. I robbed the guy who tried to rob me the other day. Denver ain’t shit.

Says Steven:



I have lived in this area since November, and so far the only hellscape I have seen is the quality of some of these roads. Post-apocalypse roads would likely be in better condition.



The Security Baron/BackgroundChecks top ten towns for safety were determined by comparing rates for murder, rape, robbery, assault, burglary, arson, theft and stolen cars with the number of police officers per 1,000 people and other similar factors.

The number-one safe community on the list, Cherry Hills Village, is marked by some of the most highly concentrated affluence of any location in Colorado, and the rest of the towns on the top ten represent a blend of bedroom communities and more rural enclaves. Moreover, not one of them boasts a population greater than 25,000, and the majority have around half that number of residents or fewer.

The smaller-is-better vibe echoes throughout the remainder of the list. The first appearance of a city with a population of at least 50,000 is Parker, whose 52,179 residents settle in the 17th spot. A metropolis with a citizenry that hits six digits doesn't appear until Fort Collins, at number 31. As for the biggest cities, Colorado Springs lands at 46th and Denver at 54th out of 69.

But in the end, smaller isn't better: Glendale comes in dead last on this list.

