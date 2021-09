Littleton Police Officer Shot, Search for Shooter Ongoing

click to enlarge Google Maps via City of Littleton







The Denver suburb of Littleton is typically quiet early on weekday mornings. But that isn't the case today, September 21, near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, where a Littleton Police Department officer was shot during the wee hours.The officer was transported to an area hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition. In the meantime, what's described as "an active SWAT incident" remains ongoing, complete with a current shelter-in-place order.The City of Littleton tweeted out a map of the affected area at 4:10 a.m.The intersection of South Bannock and West Powers is a short distance from Littleton High School, Brookridge Park and a number of major retail outlets, including a King Soopers.The news release about the incident, time-stamped at 3:30 a.m. on September 21, notes that officers originally responded to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon their arrival, an individual opened fire on them.At this point, no description of the suspect is being shared; not even the person's gender has been confirmed. Residents in the immediate area of the shooting are being asked to stay inside their homes until given the all-clear by the LPD.If you have any information about the crime or the person involved, you can call the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.