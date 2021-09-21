Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Littleton Police Officer Shot, Search for Shooter Ongoing

September 21, 2021 5:37AM

An image from the scene early this morning.
An image from the scene early this morning. Denver7 via YouTube
The Denver suburb of Littleton is typically quiet early on weekday mornings. But that isn't the case today, September 21, near the intersection of South Bannock Street and West Powers Avenue, where a Littleton Police Department officer was shot during the wee hours.

The officer was transported to an area hospital and is currently in serious but stable condition. In the meantime, what's described as "an active SWAT incident" remains ongoing, complete with a current shelter-in-place order.

The City of Littleton tweeted out a map of the affected area at 4:10 a.m.
click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS VIA CITY OF LITTLETON
Google Maps via City of Littleton
The intersection of South Bannock and West Powers is a short distance from Littleton High School, Brookridge Park and a number of major retail outlets, including a King Soopers.

The news release about the incident, time-stamped at 3:30 a.m. on September 21, notes that officers originally responded to a call of shots fired in the area. Upon their arrival, an individual opened fire on them.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


At this point, no description of the suspect is being shared; not even the person's gender has been confirmed. Residents in the immediate area of the shooting are being asked to stay inside their homes until given the all-clear by the LPD.

If you have any information about the crime or the person involved, you can call the Littleton Police Department at 303-794-1551.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation