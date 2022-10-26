Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Law Enforcement

Two Dead, Deputy Hurt in Overnight Lone Tree RTD Station Shooting

October 26, 2022 6:33AM

A Douglas County Sheriff's Office photo shows the passenger-side window of a suspect vehicle riddled by gunfire.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office photo shows the passenger-side window of a suspect vehicle riddled by gunfire. Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Two suspected car thieves were shot and killed by members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at an RTD station in Lone Tree early this morning, October 26. One deputy sustained minor injuries in the incident — the fourth officer-involved shooting in the state over the past seven days.

This latest episode brings the number of officer-involved shootings in the state so far this year to 52, one more than in all of 2020, and increases the death toll to thirty. There have now been nine officer-involved shootings in Colorado this month.

The first bulletin from the DCSO Twitter account was time-stamped at 12:33 a.m.: "A shelter in place order has been issued in the area of RTD Lincoln Station for law enforcement activity with SHOTS FIRED. The situation is STILL ACTIVE. All nearby residents advised to stay inside with windows and doors locked."

RTD's Lincoln Station is located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree. The complex includes 1,734 parking spaces.

More than two hours passed before the next update, sent at 2:38 a.m. along with photos. According to the alert, DCSO deputies were patrolling the station's parking lot when they saw "a suspicious black Kia with no license plates and the locks punched out."
click to enlarge
Douglas County Sheriff's Office vehicles at the scene.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
(Kia leads the latest list of most stolen vehicles in metro Denver. Of the top ten brands on the roster, four are Kia models, including the top target, the Sportage.)

The tweet added that "when deputies approached the vehicle suspects opened fire." A follow-up message two minutes later revealed that "six deputies returned fire, killing two parties inside the vehicle. One deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There is no longer a danger to the public, but there is an active crime scene. Please avoid the area."

The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly after 3 a.m. However, the DCSO stated that the Lincoln Station parking lot and ramp "will be closed until further notice. Please make arrangements for the Ridgegate or Park Meadows RTD locations while the investigation is completed." The sheriff's office has confirmed that the Kia involved in the incident was stolen.

The Denver7 map tracking officer-involved shootings in Colorado lists no other incidents involving the Douglas County Sheriff's Office this year. The DCSO's most recent officer-involved shooting took place in April 2021, when deputies shot and killed an armed suspect in the vicinity of Interstate 25 and Happy Canyon Road. That June, the 18th Judicial District DA's office ruled the shooting justified.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation