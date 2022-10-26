Two Dead, Deputy Hurt in Overnight Lone Tree RTD Station Shooting

Two suspected car thieves were shot and killed by members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at an RTD station in Lone Tree early this morning, October 26. One deputy sustained minor injuries in the incident — the fourth officer-involved shooting in the state over the past seven days.
This latest episode brings the number of officer-involved shootings in the state so far this year to 52, one more than in all of 2020, and increases the death toll to thirty. There have now been nine officer-involved shootings in Colorado this month.
The first bulletin from the DCSO Twitter account was time-stamped at 12:33 a.m.: "A shelter in place order has been issued in the area of RTD Lincoln Station for law enforcement activity with SHOTS FIRED. The situation is STILL ACTIVE. All nearby residents advised to stay inside with windows and doors locked."
RTD's Lincoln Station is located at 10203 Station Way in Lone Tree. The complex includes 1,734 parking spaces.
More than two hours passed before the next update, sent at 2:38 a.m. along with photos. According to the alert, DCSO deputies were patrolling the station's parking lot when they saw "a suspicious black Kia with no license plates and the locks punched out."
latest list of most stolen vehicles in metro Denver. Of the top ten brands on the roster, four are Kia models, including the top target, the Sportage.)
The tweet added that "when deputies approached the vehicle suspects opened fire." A follow-up message two minutes later revealed that "six deputies returned fire, killing two parties inside the vehicle. One deputy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There is no longer a danger to the public, but there is an active crime scene. Please avoid the area."
The shelter-in-place order was lifted shortly after 3 a.m. However, the DCSO stated that the Lincoln Station parking lot and ramp "will be closed until further notice. Please make arrangements for the Ridgegate or Park Meadows RTD locations while the investigation is completed." The sheriff's office has confirmed that the Kia involved in the incident was stolen.
The Denver7 map tracking officer-involved shootings in Colorado lists no other incidents involving the Douglas County Sheriff's Office this year. The DCSO's most recent officer-involved shooting took place in April 2021, when deputies shot and killed an armed suspect in the vicinity of Interstate 25 and Happy Canyon Road. That June, the 18th Judicial District DA's office ruled the shooting justified.