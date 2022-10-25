Twenty-Eight Dead in 51 Colorado Officer-Involved Shootings in 2022 So Far

The eight shootings that took place in the Denver-Boulder area this past weekend resulted in five fatalities. Included among them was a domestic-violence suspect killed on October 23 by members of the Louisville Police Department after he allegedly threatened them with a knife.
The thus-far-unidentified man was the 28th person to die in 51 Colorado officer-involved shootings this year to date. The total matches the 51 officer-involved shootings in all of 2020, and while it's well below the 68 such incidents counted in the state during 2019 and again in 2021, their pace appears to be quickening. The officer-involved shooting in Louisville was the third in the state over four days and the eighth in October.
Two law enforcement officers were among those to lose their lives this year. El Paso County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Peery died after being shot by a suspect on August 7, and Arvada Police Services Officer Dillon Vakoff was slain during an on-duty episode on September 11.
The other 26 people killed, according to the officer-involved shooting map maintained by Denver7, were fatally shot by police. More than half of the 51 shootings ended in death, while nineteen resulted in one or more injuries. In four police-shooting incidents, no injuries were reported.
Denver's seven officer-involved shootings represents the largest number on the roster, followed by six in Aurora, four in Colorado Springs and Arvada, and three in Larimer County and the greater Pueblo area. But officer-involved shootings have also occurred in smaller communities — among them Silver Plume, Manitou Springs, Lafayette, Evans, Longmont and Louisville.
Here are the dates, locations and outcomes of the 2022 police shootings in Colorado as October 25.
January 6, 2022 — Wheat Ridge (fatality)
January 11, 2022 — Larimer County (injury)
January 12, 2022 — Arvada (fatality)
January 13, 2022 — Longmont (injury)
January 20, 2022 — Colorado Springs (injury)
January 26, 2022 — Arvada (injury)
February 3, 2022 — Grand Junction (injury)
February 9, 2022 — Aurora (fatality)
February 11, 2022 — Aurora (fatality)
February 22, 2022 — Pueblo West (fatality)
March 2, 2022 — Denver (injury)
March 3, 2022 — Arapahoe County (fatality)
March 7, 2022 — Colorado Springs (fatality)
April 7, 2022 — Jefferson County (no injuries)
April 11, 2022 — Manitou Springs (fatality)
April 14, 2022 — Larimer County (injury)
April 16, 2022 — Lafayette (injury)
April 26, 2022 — Evans (fatality)
April 28, 2022 — El Paso County (fatality)
May 5, 2022 — Littleton (injury)
May 12, 2022 — Boulder (no injuries)
May 13, 2022 — Colorado Springs (injury)
May 24, 2022 — Adams County (injury)
May 26, 2022 — Weld County (fatality)
June 4, 2022 — LoDo Denver (injury)
June 10, 2022 — Silver Plume (fatality)
June 26, 2022 — Pueblo (fatality)
June 27, 2022 — Arvada (fatality)
June 28, 2022 — Pueblo County (injury)
July 2, 2022 — Adams County (fatality)
July 9, 2022 — Colorado Springs (fatality)
July 12, 2022 — Fort Collins (injury)
July 13, 2022 — Denver (injury)
July 15, 2022 — Denver (fatality)
July 17, 2022 — Denver (injury)
July 19, 2022 — Aurora (fatality)
July 21, 2022 — Englewood (no injuries)
July 24, 2022 — Englewood (fatality)
August 6, 2022 — Northglenn (fatality)
August 7, 2022 — El Paso County (fatality)
August 10, 2022 — Denver (injury)
September 5, 2022 — Thornton (fatality)
September 11, 2022 — Arvada (fatality)
September 24, 2022 — Aurora (fatality)
October 1, 2022 — Denver (fatality)
October 2, 2022 — Boulder (injury)
October 2, 2022 — Aurora (fatality)
October 5, 2022 — Colorado City (fatality)
October 18, 2022 — Aurora (no injuries)
October 20, 2022 — Cañon City (injury)
October 21, 2022 — Larimer County (injury)
October 23, 2022 — Louisville (fatality)