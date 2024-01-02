Man Shoots Up Colorado Supreme Court Building — but Not for the Reason You Think, Police Say

One week after threats were made against members of the Colorado Supreme Court, an armed man broke into the state judicial center, held a security guard at gunpoint and fired multiple shots inside and at the building.
But police say the incident is not related to the threats directed at the justices after they ruled that former president Donald Trump is ineligible for the state's presidential primary ballot because of his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
At around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, 44-year-old Brandon Olsen reportedly got into a car crash on 13th Avenue and pointed a handgun at another driver outside of the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, which houses the Colorado Supreme Court. According to the Colorado State Patrol, Olsen then shot out one of the judicial center's windows on Lincoln Street and pushed in the glass to enter the building.
Once inside, Olsen allegedly held an unarmed security guard at gunpoint and took the guard's keys, after unsuccessfully trying to kick in a door to a maintenance room, police say.
Olsen subsequently fired multiple gunshots on the seventh floor of the building and started a fire in a stairwell, police say. The Supreme Court chambers are on the fourth floor and the Court of Appeals is on the ground floor, according to the judicial center's website. Police say Olsen went into "an unknown number of floors" before reaching the seventh; it's unclear what offices are on that floor.
The Denver Police Department and Colorado State Patrol surrounded the building and, at around 3 a.m., Olsen called 911 and voluntarily surrendered.
threats made against Colorado Supreme Court justices after their December ruling in the Trump case. According to the police and the FBI, authorities are investigating the threats, and the DPD has provided extra patrols around the justices' homes.
However, the Colorado State Patrol says there's a "high probability" that the January 2 incident is not related to the threats. "The CSP and DPD are treating this incident seriously, but at this time, it is believed that this is not associated with previous threats to the Colorado Supreme Court justices," says a state patrol spokesperson.
Law enforcement hasn't released any information about the suspect's motivation for the crime, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police say no one was injured during the incident, but there is "significant and extensive damage" to the building — located just a block from the Westword office — including water damage from the emergency sprinkler system that was triggered by the fire. The judicial center remained closed on January 2.
At least one employee was in the building at the time of the incident, in addition to the lone security guard, according to Olsen's arrest affidavit. The employee left because of the fire alarm and did not encounter the gunman. The security guard ran away and called 911 after the suspect took the keys.
The other driver involved in the collision with Olsen has not been named, but he reportedly called the police after Olsen ran away from the crash scene holding a gun, according to the arrest affidavit.
Olsen is being held for investigation of robbery, burglary and arson. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine the final charges.
Olsen has been arrested several times over the last decade, the Denver Post reports, including for misdemeanor theft in 2014, drug charges in 2013 and 2011, and felony vehicular eluding in 2011.