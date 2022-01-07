Marshall Fire Update by the Awful Numbers

In advance of Biden's visit, Boulder County has provided new information about the number of buildings impacted — and the statistics are startling. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed, over 100 were damaged, and losses are estimated at over half a billion dollars, making this one of the most expensive catastrophes in Colorado history. And the final cost will be significantly higher.
In recent days, inspectors with the Boulder Office of Disaster Management, among others, have conducted wide-ranging assessments as Boulder County, the City of Louisville and the Town of Superior update the list of residential and commercial structures partly or wholly ruined. Here's the updated rundown for residential structures:
City of Louisville: 550 structures destroyed, 43 structures damaged; actual value* of residential damage is approximately $229,199,184These figures come to 1,084 residential structures destroyed and 149 residential structures damaged. That brings the overall countywide total loss, as estimated by the Boulder County assessor, to $513,212,589.
Town of Superior: 378 structures destroyed, 58 structures damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $152,757,462
Unincorporated Boulder County: 156 structures destroyed, 48 damaged; actual value of residential damage is approximately $131,255,944
How does that compare to previous catastrophes? The Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association calculates costs by insured losses. Assuming that all of the destroyed and damaged structures were insured, and using the assessor's values, the Marshall fire would be in sixth place on the chart below, just below the wildfire that struck Colorado Springs in 2012, after the statistics are updated to 2021 dollars.
