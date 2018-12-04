Median Home Prices for Every Denver Zip Code

Real estate prices in Denver have been rising steadily in recent years, with the average tag for a Mile High City house exceeding $500,000 earlier this year.

And even though some experts are predicting a course correction in 2019 amid a scene where a growing number of properties are underwater, the folks at Zillow believe costs will keep going up in the new year throughout the metro area.

We accessed Zillow facts and figures for 37 Denver area zip codes listed by the comprehensive City Data website. In each case, prices have gone up over the past year, generally by less than 10 percent, though four increased by double digits.

Moreover, the costs in all of the zips are expected to keep escalating by as much as 8 percent. There's not a single exception.

Granted, the costs vary widely from zip to zip. The kindest to bank accounts is 80247, which covers part of the Windsor neighborhood, where the median price for a home is currently a shade under $230,000.

Contrast that with 80209, the zip for much of Washington Park, where the median home price is more than three times higher, easily topping $700,000.

Continue to see median home prices, percentage increases from last year and 2019 prognostications for the 37 Denver-area zip codes, ranked from least to most expensive.

In recent months, this three-bedroom, one-and-three-quarters-bathrooms property at 4190 Lowell Boulevard sold for $445,000. redfin.com

Number 37: 80247

Location: Parts of the Windsor and Dayton Triangle neighborhoods, east of Washington Virginia Vale

The median home value in 80247 is $229,800. 80247 home values have gone up 9.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.4% within the next year.

Number 36: 80216

Location: Parts of the Elyria Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods

The median home value in 80216 is $278,200. 80216 home values have gone up 13.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.7% within the next year.

Number 35: 80014

Location: North of the Cherry Creek Reservoir

The median home value in 80014 is $290,700. 80014 home values have gone up 8.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.5% within the next year.

Number 34: 80239

Location: Parts of the Montbello neighborhood

The median home value in 80239 is $303,000. 80239 home values have gone up 9.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.4% within the next year.

Number 33: 80012

Location: Southeast of Lowry, encompassing parts of Aurora

The median home value in 80012 is $308,900. 80012 home values have gone up 10.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.6% within the next year.

Number 32: 80219

Location: Parts of the Athmar Park and College View neighborhoods

The median home value in 80219 is $319,500. 80219 home values have gone up 11.6% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.0% within the next year.

Number 31: 80221

Location: Parts of the Sherrelwood and Twin Lakes neighborhoods near Westminster

The median home value in 80221 is $323,700. 80221 home values have gone up 8.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.0% within the next year.

Number 30: 80203

Location: Parts of the Capitol Hill, North Capitol Hill and Speer neighborhoods

The median home value in 80203 is $326,900. 80203 home values have gone up 4.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.2% within the next year.

Number 29: 80249

Location: Includes much of Green Valley Ranch

The median home value in 80249 is $334,500. 80249 home values have gone up 8.7% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.8% within the next year.

Number 28: 80223

Location: Parts of the Baker and Athmar Park neighborhoods

The median home value in 80223 is $336,100. 80223 home values have gone up 9.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 8.0% within the next year.

In June, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 4312 Umatilla Street sold for $400,000. redfin.com

Number 27: 80231

Location: North of the Cherry Creek Reservoir near the Hampden South neighborhood

The median home value in 80231 is $337,600. 80231 home values have gone up 6.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.9% within the next year.

Number 26: 80235

Location: North of Grant Ranch, encompasses Harriman Lake Park

The median home value in 80235 is $355,200. 80235 home values have gone up 5.6% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.8% within the next year.

Number 25: 80110

Location: Parts of Englewood and Sheridan

The median home value in 80110 is $355,500. 80110 home values have gone up 7.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.8% within the next year.

Number 24: 80232

Location: Includes southern portion of Lakewood

The median home value in 80232 is $375,700. 80232 home values have gone up 7.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.6% within the next year.

Number 23: 80204

Location: Parts of the West Colfax, Villa Park, Sun Valley and Lincoln Park neighborhoods

The median home value in 80204 is $378,500. 80204 home values have gone up 10.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.0% within the next year.

Number 22: 80236

Location: Includes parts of Sheridan

The median home value in 80236 is $381,100. 80236 home values have gone up 9.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.2% within the next year.

Number 21: 80227

Location: South of Lakewood, encompasses Bear Creek Regional Park

The median home value in 80227 is $387,100. 80227 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.3% within the next year.

Number 20: 80226

Location: Encompasses much of Lakewood

The median home value in 80226 is $390,000. 80226 home values have gone up 7.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.4% within the next year.

Number 19: 80214

Location: West of Sloan's Lake, encompassing much of Edgewater

The median home value in 80214 is $392,800. 80214 home values have gone up 8.7% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.0% within the next year.

Number 18: 80123

Location: Grant Ranch and Bow Mar neighborhoods west of Littleton

The median home value in 80123 is $408,800. 80123 home values have gone up 6.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.1% within the next year.

Number 17: 80222

Location: Parts of the Virginia Village, Goldsmith and University Hills neighborhoods

The median home value in 80222 is $440,200. 80222 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.3% within the next year.

A look inside the $1 million home at 1403 Forest Street. Kentwood Co at Cherry Creek file photo

Number 16: 80237

Location: Parts of the Hampden South neighborhood

The median home value in 80237 is $444,300. 80237 home values have gone up 4.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.6% within the next year.

Number 15: 80218

Location: Parts of the City Park West and Alamo Placita neighborhoods

The median home value in 80218 is $448,500. 80218 home values have gone up 6.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.8% within the next year.

Number 14: 80246

Location: Includes much of Glendale

The median home value in 80246 is $453,400. 80246 home values have gone up 4.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.1% within the next year.

Number 13: 80207

Location: Parts of the Park Hill, North Park Hill and Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods

The median home value in 80207 is $454,100. 80207 home values have gone up 7.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.2% within the next year.

Number 12: 80224

Location: Parts of the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood

The median home value in 80224 is $460,400. 80224 home values have gone up 5.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.1% within the next year.

Number 11: 80205

Location: Parts of the Curtis Park, Five Points, Cole, Clayton and Skyland neighborhoods

The median home value in 80205 is $465,000. 80205 home values have gone up 9.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.9% within the next year.

Number 10: 80202

Location: Lower Downtown and Central Business District

The median home value in 80202 is $512,700. 80202 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.5% within the next year.

Number 9: 80212

Location: Parts of the Berkeley and Mountain View neighborhoods

The median home value in 80212 is $518,100. 80212 home values have gone up 9.6% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.3% within the next year.

Number 8: 80220

Location: Parts of the South Park Hill, Hale, Hilltop and East Colfax neighborhoods

The median home value in 80220 is $535,100. 80220 home values have gone up 10.3% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.8% within the next year.

Number 7: 80211

Location: Parts of the Highland, Highland Park, Jefferson Park and Sunnyside neighborhoods

The median home value in 80211 is $538,900. 80211 home values have gone up 8.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.0% within the next year.

Number 6: 80238

Location: Parts of the Northfield and Stapleton neighborhoods

The median home value in 80238 is $592,600. 80238 home values have gone up 6.7% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.3% within the next year.

Number 5: 80210

Location: Parts of the University, University Park, Platt Park, Rosedale and Wellshire neighborhoods

The median home value in 80210 is $603,900. 80210 home values have gone up 6.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.2% within the next year.

Number 4: 80111

Location: Encompasses Village Greens Park and parts of the Denver Tech Center

The median home value in 80111 is $622,000. 80111 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 3.1% within the next year.

Number 3: 80230

Location: Parts of the Lowry neighborhood

The median home value in 80230 is $626,300. 80230 home values have gone up 3.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.1% within the next year.

Number 2: 80206

Location: Parts of the City Park West and Cherry Creek neighborhoods

The median home value in 80206 is $664,800. 80206 home values have gone up 5.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.2% within the next year.

Number 1: 80209

Location: Parts of the Washington Park, Washington Park West and Belcaro neighborhoods

The median home value in 80209 is $724,900. 80209 home values have gone up 8.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.4% within the next year.