Median Home Prices for Every Denver Zip Code

Real estate prices in Denver have been rising steadily in recent years, with the average tag for a Mile High City house exceeding $500,000 earlier this year.
And even though some experts are predicting a course correction in 2019 amid a scene where a growing number of properties are underwater, the folks at Zillow believe costs will keep going up in the new year throughout the metro area.
We accessed Zillow facts and figures for 37 Denver area zip codes listed by the comprehensive City Data website. In each case, prices have gone up over the past year, generally by less than 10 percent, though four increased by double digits.
Moreover, the costs in all of the zips are expected to keep escalating by as much as 8 percent. There's not a single exception.
Granted, the costs vary widely from zip to zip. The kindest to bank accounts is 80247, which covers part of the Windsor neighborhood, where the median price for a home is currently a shade under $230,000.
Contrast that with 80209, the zip for much of Washington Park, where the median home price is more than three times higher, easily topping $700,000.
Continue to see median home prices, percentage increases from last year and 2019 prognostications for the 37 Denver-area zip codes, ranked from least to most expensive.
Number 37: 80247
Location: Parts of the Windsor and Dayton Triangle neighborhoods, east of Washington Virginia Vale
The median home value in 80247 is $229,800. 80247 home values have gone up 9.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.4% within the next year.
Number 36: 80216
Location: Parts of the Elyria Swansea and Globeville neighborhoods
The median home value in 80216 is $278,200. 80216 home values have gone up 13.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.7% within the next year.
Number 35: 80014
Location: North of the Cherry Creek Reservoir
The median home value in 80014 is $290,700. 80014 home values have gone up 8.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.5% within the next year.
Number 34: 80239
Location: Parts of the Montbello neighborhood
The median home value in 80239 is $303,000. 80239 home values have gone up 9.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.4% within the next year.
Number 33: 80012
Location: Southeast of Lowry, encompassing parts of Aurora
The median home value in 80012 is $308,900. 80012 home values have gone up 10.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.6% within the next year.
Number 32: 80219
Location: Parts of the Athmar Park and College View neighborhoods
The median home value in 80219 is $319,500. 80219 home values have gone up 11.6% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.0% within the next year.
Number 31: 80221
Location: Parts of the Sherrelwood and Twin Lakes neighborhoods near Westminster
The median home value in 80221 is $323,700. 80221 home values have gone up 8.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.0% within the next year.
Number 30: 80203
Location: Parts of the Capitol Hill, North Capitol Hill and Speer neighborhoods
The median home value in 80203 is $326,900. 80203 home values have gone up 4.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.2% within the next year.
Number 29: 80249
Location: Includes much of Green Valley Ranch
The median home value in 80249 is $334,500. 80249 home values have gone up 8.7% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.8% within the next year.
Number 28: 80223
Location: Parts of the Baker and Athmar Park neighborhoods
The median home value in 80223 is $336,100. 80223 home values have gone up 9.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 8.0% within the next year.
Number 27: 80231
Location: North of the Cherry Creek Reservoir near the Hampden South neighborhood
The median home value in 80231 is $337,600. 80231 home values have gone up 6.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.9% within the next year.
Number 26: 80235
Location: North of Grant Ranch, encompasses Harriman Lake Park
The median home value in 80235 is $355,200. 80235 home values have gone up 5.6% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.8% within the next year.
Number 25: 80110
Location: Parts of Englewood and Sheridan
The median home value in 80110 is $355,500. 80110 home values have gone up 7.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.8% within the next year.
Number 24: 80232
Location: Includes southern portion of Lakewood
The median home value in 80232 is $375,700. 80232 home values have gone up 7.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.6% within the next year.
Number 23: 80204
Location: Parts of the West Colfax, Villa Park, Sun Valley and Lincoln Park neighborhoods
The median home value in 80204 is $378,500. 80204 home values have gone up 10.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.0% within the next year.
Number 22: 80236
Location: Includes parts of Sheridan
The median home value in 80236 is $381,100. 80236 home values have gone up 9.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.2% within the next year.
Number 21: 80227
Location: South of Lakewood, encompasses Bear Creek Regional Park
The median home value in 80227 is $387,100. 80227 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.3% within the next year.
Number 20: 80226
Location: Encompasses much of Lakewood
The median home value in 80226 is $390,000. 80226 home values have gone up 7.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.4% within the next year.
Number 19: 80214
Location: West of Sloan's Lake, encompassing much of Edgewater
The median home value in 80214 is $392,800. 80214 home values have gone up 8.7% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.0% within the next year.
Number 18: 80123
Location: Grant Ranch and Bow Mar neighborhoods west of Littleton
The median home value in 80123 is $408,800. 80123 home values have gone up 6.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.1% within the next year.
Number 17: 80222
Location: Parts of the Virginia Village, Goldsmith and University Hills neighborhoods
The median home value in 80222 is $440,200. 80222 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.3% within the next year.
Number 16: 80237
Location: Parts of the Hampden South neighborhood
The median home value in 80237 is $444,300. 80237 home values have gone up 4.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.6% within the next year.
Number 15: 80218
Location: Parts of the City Park West and Alamo Placita neighborhoods
The median home value in 80218 is $448,500. 80218 home values have gone up 6.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.8% within the next year.
Number 14: 80246
Location: Includes much of Glendale
The median home value in 80246 is $453,400. 80246 home values have gone up 4.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.1% within the next year.
Number 13: 80207
Location: Parts of the Park Hill, North Park Hill and Northeast Park Hill neighborhoods
The median home value in 80207 is $454,100. 80207 home values have gone up 7.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.2% within the next year.
Number 12: 80224
Location: Parts of the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood
The median home value in 80224 is $460,400. 80224 home values have gone up 5.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.1% within the next year.
Number 11: 80205
Location: Parts of the Curtis Park, Five Points, Cole, Clayton and Skyland neighborhoods
The median home value in 80205 is $465,000. 80205 home values have gone up 9.1% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.9% within the next year.
Number 10: 80202
Location: Lower Downtown and Central Business District
The median home value in 80202 is $512,700. 80202 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.5% within the next year.
Number 9: 80212
Location: Parts of the Berkeley and Mountain View neighborhoods
The median home value in 80212 is $518,100. 80212 home values have gone up 9.6% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.3% within the next year.
Number 8: 80220
Location: Parts of the South Park Hill, Hale, Hilltop and East Colfax neighborhoods
The median home value in 80220 is $535,100. 80220 home values have gone up 10.3% over the past year and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.8% within the next year.
Number 7: 80211
Location: Parts of the Highland, Highland Park, Jefferson Park and Sunnyside neighborhoods
The median home value in 80211 is $538,900. 80211 home values have gone up 8.3% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 7.0% within the next year.
Number 6: 80238
Location: Parts of the Northfield and Stapleton neighborhoods
The median home value in 80238 is $592,600. 80238 home values have gone up 6.7% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 5.3% within the next year.
Number 5: 80210
Location: Parts of the University, University Park, Platt Park, Rosedale and Wellshire neighborhoods
The median home value in 80210 is $603,900. 80210 home values have gone up 6.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.2% within the next year.
Number 4: 80111
Location: Encompasses Village Greens Park and parts of the Denver Tech Center
The median home value in 80111 is $622,000. 80111 home values have gone up 5.9% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 3.1% within the next year.
Number 3: 80230
Location: Parts of the Lowry neighborhood
The median home value in 80230 is $626,300. 80230 home values have gone up 3.5% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 4.1% within the next year.
Number 2: 80206
Location: Parts of the City Park West and Cherry Creek neighborhoods
The median home value in 80206 is $664,800. 80206 home values have gone up 5.2% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.2% within the next year.
Number 1: 80209
Location: Parts of the Washington Park, Washington Park West and Belcaro neighborhoods
The median home value in 80209 is $724,900. 80209 home values have gone up 8.4% over the past year, and Zillow predicts they will rise 6.4% within the next year.
