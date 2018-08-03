Queen Phoenix's Fugitive Wife, Meghan Saint-Nolde, Nabbed in North Dakota

It's been almost ten months since Queen Phoenix, an activist and organizer who gained prominence in Denver after Donald Trump was elected, disappeared just before she was scheduled to stand trial for marijuana-related charges in October 2017. Phoenix, whose real name is Dezy Saint-Nolde, had amassed supporters by claiming the Denver Police Department had unfairly targeted her with marijuana charges as retaliation for disruptive protests she'd organized.

But then Phoenix shocked many of those same supporters, and caused fissures in local activist circles, when she stole thousands of dollars that had been crowdfunded for her legal defense and skipped town. (See our January cover story, “Missing in Action,” for the whole tale.)

One of the fugitives who left Denver with Phoenix, her wife, Meghan Saint-Nolde, was recently apprehended in North Dakota and transferred to Denver on June 25, where she is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $20,000 bond and is awaiting trial.