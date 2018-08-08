Best Metro Denver Rent-Bargain Cities Right Now

Last month, metro Denver rent prices hit new heights, with no end in sight, and in recent days, a new analysis found that one-bedroom rent in Denver went up on a month-by-month basis by a higher percentage than any other city in the country.

So it's a pleasant surprise that supplementary data looking at the Mile High City and many of its neighboring communities is considerably less ghastly. Indeed, the costs in several places are actually lower now than they were at this time last year, making them relative bargains by comparison with the communities nearest them.

That's the biggest news contained in the August 2018 Denver rent report from Apartment List. But not every digit is positive.