Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Six Shootings, Three Stabbings, Two Deaths

All too often in metro Denver, there's a direct correlation between warming weather and violent incidents — and that proved to be the case again this weekend. From Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, Denver and Aurora cumulatively experienced six shootings and three stabbings. Two people died and multiple individuals were injured as a result of the incidents.
At 5:02 p.m. on March 11, the Denver Police Department's Twitter account issued an alert about a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Quebec Street; the victim was said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
But that was just the start of the action.
At 4:55 p.m. on March 12, the DPD tweeted about a stabbing on the 12100 block of East Albrook Drive. The male victim is expected to survive his wounds, and a man was taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault. Just over six hours later, at 11:11 p.m., Denver officers revealed an investigation of a shooting at 4300 Tejon Street; the victim was a juvenile female whose injury wasn't considered to be life-threatening. Then, at 11:35 p.m., a tweet reported that both the Denver Police Department and the Denver Fire Department had responded to the 19300 block of East 41st Place — the DPD because of the stabbing of an adult male, the fire department because of of a structure blaze at the same location. The following afternoon, the DPD confirmed that the man had died "due to his injuries sustained in the fire."
That wasn't all: At 12:58 a.m. on March 13, Denver police officers were on the scene of a stabbing on the 2000 block of Lawrence Street. An adult male victim was transported to a nearby hospital; another man was busted for the suspected assault. Otherwise, downtown Denver — the scene of a lot of St. Patrick's Day revelry, including the parade — was relatively quiet.
That wasn't the case in Aurora. The Twitter page for the Aurora Police Department was nearly as busy as the DPD's this weekend, with the first incident the deadliest. At 2:34 p.m. on March 11, according to an APD news release, officers were called to the 12700 block of East Asbury Circle in regard to a shooting. There, they found a sixteen-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound; he was subsequently declared deceased at an area hospital. He was the eighth Aurora homicide victim to date in 2022.
The next shooting was noted by the APD at 7:59 p.m. on March 11; it happened at 2204 South Quentin Way. The victim self-transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
At 8:17 p.m. on March 12, a woman who'd been shot walked into the Fast & Friendly store at 138 North Del Mar Circle; the location of the shooting wasn't revealed. And at 12:30 a.m. on March 13, a 22-year-old man and his brother were sitting in a vehicle near the intersection of Tower and Hampden when an unknown male approached them with a gun. After an altercation, the 22-year-old was shot in the hand.
Those with information about any of these incidents can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).