Government

Early Returns Show Mike Johnston, Kelly Brough Leading Denver Mayor's Race

April 4, 2023 8:58PM

Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough appear headed for a mayoral runoff on June 6.
Mike Johnston and Kelly Brough appear headed for a mayoral runoff on June 6. Mike Johnston for Mayor/Evan Semon Photography
Mike Johnston has grabbed the lead in the mayor's race, with Kelly Brough in second place. If their percentages hold steady, the two will head to a runoff election on June 6. Still, there are plenty of votes yet to be counted; as of 11:30 p.m., when the Denver Elections Division called it a night, just over 108,000 votes had been tallied, and there are 524,250 registered voters in the city.

Johnston and Brough had the largest war chests in this campaign, with $3.5 million and $2.4 million in funding, respectively. In the most recent release from the Denver Elections Division, Johnston had 24.73 percent of the vote, while Brough had 22.25 percent. If no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters move to the runoff.

Throughout his campaign, Johnston focused heavily on housing and homelessness, two of the major problems facing the Mile High City, and promised to end homelessness in his first term as mayor. In debates and forums, the former Colorado state senator offered specifics on how he would build ten to twenty micro-communities of tiny homes and converted motel rooms to get people now living on the street into transitional housing.

Brough, on the other hand, pitched Denver voters on the combination of her executive experience — as chief of staff for former mayor John Hickenlooper and president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce — and the empathy she's gained through a difficult life journey. Brough's father was killed when she was just an infant, and she lost her husband to suicide after his struggle with addiction.

Both candidates have largely avoided negative rhetoric throughout the campaign season. That would likely change in a runoff, and even if they didn't start slinging mud at each other, both are supported by independent expenditure committees that could do the dirty work.

Of the other fourteen candidates, Lisa Calderón, who ran for mayor in 2019, and Andy Rougeot, the only registered Republican, have each collected more than 10 percent of the current vote. Leslie Herod, a well-known state representative, is in fifth place with just under 10 percent.

The race to replace the term-limited Mayor Michael Hancock as Denver's chief executive had seventeen candidates on the ballot, although Kwame Spearman dropped out before the actual election. Many of these candidates cited the existence of the Fair Elections Fund, a new public campaign finance mechanism, as a key reason that they chose to run.

All told, the Denver mayoral candidates collected nearly $10.7 million in contributions in the runup to election day. Johnston was in the lead when the first results were announced at 7 p.m., and held it in two subsequent reports. "The 7 p.m. ballot results are everything from when we started getting ballots back three weeks ago through last night," Denver Elections Division spokesperson Lucille Wenegieme says of the current count. "Most of the processing today was to get those to tabulation, and we also had meal time between 7 and 8.30."

The Denver Elections Division had been updating the count every ninety minutes here, before it paused for the night. The count will resume at 9 a.m. today, April 5.

This story has been updated with the 11:30 p.m. vote counts.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.
