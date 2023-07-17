Navigation
Michael C. Johnston Sworn in as 46th Mayor of Denver

July 17, 2023 1:31PM

Mike Johnston greets the crowd.
Mike Johnston greets the crowd. Evan Semon Photography
This morning, July 17, Michael Johnston was sworn in as the 46th mayor of Denver, Colorado, by Judge Nicole Rodarte, presiding judge of Denver County Court, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Six new members of Denver City Council were also sworn in.

Michael Hancock, who's leaving City Hall after three terms as mayor and two on city council, received a standing ovation and a hug from Johnston, who seemed eager to start his new job and ended his speech with "Now, let's get to work!"
click to enlarge crowded denver state mayoral inauguration
Michael Johnston's swearing-in ceremony on July 17 at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge military on stage with flags
Denver City Council members and other newly elected officials joined Michael Johnston on stage.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge gospel choir
Members of the Spirituals Project sang the National Anthem.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge woman at podium
Denver City Council President Jamie Torres served as the emcee.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge former mayor Michael Hancock
Michael Hancock makes his last entrance as mayor.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Mike Johnston moves center stage.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Michael Hancock greets Mike Johnston.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Mike Johnston surrounded by his family at the swearing-in ceremony.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Poet Bobby LeFebre, the state poet laureate, prepared the crowd for Johnston's speech.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Like JFK, Mike Johnston mentioned sending a man to the moon as a way to stay positive about the future.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Denver's 44th mayor, now Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, and his wife Robin Pringle Hickenlooper attended the Inauguration ceremonies.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Denver's 42nd mayor, Wellington Webb, and First Lady Wilma Webb.
Evan Semon Photography
click to enlarge
Denver's 46th mayor speaks with Denver's 41st mayor, Federico Peña, after the inauguration.
Evan Semon Photography

click to enlarge
Mike Johnston hugs his mother, Sarah "Sally" Johnston, while his daughter looks on.
Evan Semon Photography
