Well, at Least Mothra Hasn't Attacked Denver...Yet

As if smoke from Canadian fires weren't bad enough, that normally blue Denver sky is full of miller moths. While it's tempting to clear the air of these flying menaces with a vacuum cleaner hose, you might want to think twice before you try anything stronger: On May 16, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a law that protects pollinators...including millers.
"The Governor signed SB23-266 into law to protect pollinators in general from the threat of toxic chemicals," according to his office. "Pollinators — whether they are butterflies, bees, bats, hummingbirds or any of the other 200,000 species of pollinators that exist — are truly essential in their respective ecosystems. Neonics are now the most widely used class of insecticides in the world and are found in water and soil samples across the country. They are toxic to pollinators, beneficial insects and aquatic invertebrates. This law will result in the designation of these harmful pesticides as limited-use, to be sold only by licensed suppliers, while also allowing common-sense exemptions, particularly for indoor use.
"Miller moths are pollinators and an important part of our local birds' and reptiles’ diets. Be kind to insects, wildlife and the moths migrating through our state; they’re a major part of our ecosystem."
Denver Museum of Nature & Science advises closing doors, turning off lights and then scaring the millers away. "Briefly open any doors in the morning where live moths have gathered to release them back to the outdoors," the museum suggests. "The moths may be sheltering around doors and windows. Swat and wave them away."
And feel free to use a rolled-up copy of Westword, where twenty years ago you would have found this quiz during another miller moth infestation:
1. Before they become pesky moths, millers are marching, munching menaces. At this stage, they're called:
A. Army cutworms.
B. Marine drillers.
C. Airborne ants.
D. Ground guerrillas.
2. Moths that have just climbed out of the pupa often leave behind a reddish-brown fluid. Yum! It's called:
A. Moth shit.
B. Crudolea.
C. Meconia.
D. Gunk.
3. Why are these pests known as miller moths?
A. They grind their food, like millers.
B. Their wings have scales that rub off, creating a flour-like effect similar to the dust on a miller's clothes.
C. Bug pioneer Antonio Marquez Miller first identified the flying pests in 1607, and they were originally known as "Miller's moths."
D. Their flight patterns make it seem like they're "milling" around aimlessly.
4. All but one of these is a good way to de-moth your house. Which one doesn't spell curtains for a miller?
A. Swatting.
B. Vacuuming.
C. A bucket of soapy water beneath a light bulb.
D. Insecticides.
A. Can block Godzilla's radioactive breath.
B. Can drop meconia bombs.
C. Can emit rays from its antennae.
D. Can give off toxic yellow dust.
Answers:
1. A. Army cutworms. And they're ready to invade at a moment's notice.
2. C. The stored waste is known as meconia — although several informal names will do as well.
3. B. The fine scales are the reason the moths are dusty. Antonio Miller is believed to have discovered the ant.
4. D. The moth doesn't take a hit from insecticides, experts say. A broom, on the other hand...
5. B. No meconia bombs — although come to think of it...
Interested in learning more? Try this Colorado State University Extension fact sheet.