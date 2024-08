Most Dangerous Denver Neighborhoods, by the Numbers

Crime appears to be rising across Denver in several troubling categories. And while no neighborhood is immune from such offenses, the problem is most acute in several specific areas, where more than 100 often-violent crimes against persons have been documented during 2024 to date.This is among the takeaways from the following Denver Police Department statistics for 78 Mile High City neighborhoods and areas. In some neighborhoods, such offenses are exceedingly rare. In others, they're distressingly commonplace.Denver data from the National Incident-Based Reporting System , maintained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, classifies violent crime as murder, aggravated assault, robbery and murder — and the latest 2024 figures, showing a total of 3,743 violent crimes so far, are just shy of the 3,846 registered in 2023 as a whole with five months to go.None of the 2024 figures in the separate violent-crime groupings have surpassed those of last year, but both murder and robbery are already within single digits of the 2023 sums, as seen in this Denver Police chart, which also includes information about property crime and more from 2021 to 2024.Updated neighborhood information is accessible via the DPD's Denver Crime Map . But since November 2022, whenpublished its most recent analysis of neighborhood crime , the map has been redesigned, and several of the changes don't qualify as improvements. Most perplexing is the elimination of the feature that calculated crime density — the number of crimes per square mile. The tool allowed users to compare neighborhoods of all sizes, from the 32 that measure under one square mile to much larger areas such as Northeast Park Hill and Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, both more than five square miles, and Denver International Airport, which is over seventy square miles in size, according to the City Data website, from which our area stats are drawn.This metric is revealing, so we've done the math for you to offer crime-density digits for each Denver neighborhood, and have also included City Data population estimates to provide an additional frame of reference.Rather than combining numbers from every crime committed in Denver, including the minor and the major, the ranking below concentrates on three of the most serious types: murder, aggravated assault and other crimes against persons , a catch-all that can include rape, assault with a weapon, malicious wounding, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, stalking, assault and battery, and hazing. The date range selected was January 1 through July 31, 2024.By this standard, the safest neighborhood in Denver so far this year was Country Club, which has seen just one crime under the selected headings: an aggravated assault. Country Club's crime-density figure works out to just 1.11 crimes per square mile. DIA comes close to this figure, at 1.17 per square mile, but only because of its vast size; 82 aggravated assaults or other crimes against persons have been reported there in 2024. And nine other Denver neighborhoods have crime-density digits below ten over the past seven months.On the other end of the scale, eleven neighborhoods have registered more than 100 crimes: Northeast Park Hill, North Capitol Hill, Central Business District/CBD, Westwood, Montbello, East Colfax, Lincoln Park, Capitol Hill, Gateway/Green Valley Ranch, Civic Center, and Five Points. Also in triple digits is Union Station, which isn't an official Denver neighborhood but has been included by the DPD in recent years owing to concerns about the level of crime at the facility.The crime-density metric helps put the raw numbers into perspective. For instance, Five Points registered the highest number of offenses (316) in the three categories. But because of its relatively large size of 2.318 square miles, its crime-density of 136.32 per square mile, while alarming, landed it in 72nd place out of a possible 78.At the bottom of the list are Union Station and Civic Center, which crammed 153 and 188 crimes, respectively, into spaces measuring under half a square mile. Their resulting crime-density performances are by far the worst in Denver, with Union Station notching nearly 350 per square mile and ballooning beyond 600.Here's data for the 78 Denver neighborhoods, ranked from lowest- to highest-crime density, from January 1 to July 31:Aggravated Assault: 1Other Crimes Against Persons: 0Murder: 0Total: 1Population: 3,947Area: 0.898 square milesCrime Density: 1.11 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 54Aggravated Assault: 28Murder: 0Total: 82Population: 500Area: 70.131 square milesCrime Density: 1.17 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 1Aggravated Assault: 1Murder: 0Total: 2Population: 3,611Area: 0.988 square milesCrime Density: 2.02 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 7Aggravated Assault: 5Murder: 1Total: 13Population: 15,530Area: 6.075 milesCrime Density: 2.14 per square mileAggravated Assault: 2Other Crimes Against Persons: 1Murder: 1Total: 4Population: 6,417Area: 1.122 square milesCrime Density: 3.57 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 8Aggravated Assault: 4Murder: 0Total: 12Population: 10,762Area: 2.250 square milesCrime Density: 5.33 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 4Aggravated Assault: 3Murder: 0Total: 7Population: 6,295Area: 1.248 square milesCrime Density: 5.6 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 20Aggravated Assault: 9Murder: 0Total: 29Population: 13,325Area: 3.547 square milesCrime Density: 8.18 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 10Aggravated Assault: 3Murder: 0Total: 13Population: 9.140Area: 1.529 square milesCrime Density: 8.5 per square mileAggravated Assault: 7Other Crimes Against Persons: 4Murder: 0Total: 11Population: 1,834Area: 1.194 square milesCrime Density: 9.21 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 5Aggravated Assault: 5Murder: 0Total: 10Population: 3,918Area: 1.074 square milesCrime Density: 9.31 per square mileAggravated Assault: 18Other Crimes Against Persons: 18Murder: 0Total: 36Population: 18,121Area: 3.229 square milesCrime Density: 11.15 per square mileAggravated Assault: 7Other Crimes Against Persons: 4Murder: 0Total: 11Population: 4,179Area: 0.978 square milesCrime Density: 11.25 per square mileAggravated Assault: 8Other Crimes Against Persons: 5Murder: 0Total: 13Population: 10,226Area: 1.112 square milesCrime Density: 11.7 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 10Aggravated Assault: 8Murder: 0Total: 18Population: 7,104Area: 1.537 square milesCrime Density: 11.71 per square mileAggravated Assault: 14Other Crimes Against Persons: 10Murder: 0Total: 24Population: 4,333Area: 2.049 square milesCrime Density: 11.71 per square mileAggravated Assault: 14Other Crimes Against Persons: 14Murder: 0Total: 28Population: 11,521Area: 2.394 square milesCrime Density: 11.7 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 7Aggravated Assault: 5Murder: 0Total: 12Population: 3,684Area: 0.972 square milesCrime Density: 12.35 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 7Aggravated Assault: 4Murder: 0Total: 11Population: 7,150Area: 0.871 square milesCrime Density: 12.63 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 82Aggravated Assault: 71Murder: 1Total: 154Population: 52,490Area: 12.141 square milesCrime Density: 12.68 per square mileAggravated Assault: 12Other Crimes Against Persons: 7Murder: 0Total: 19Population: 10,905Area: 1.467 square milesCrime Density: 12.95 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 13Aggravated Assault: 6Murder: 0Total: 19Population: 10,234Area: 1.369 square milesCrime Density: 13.88 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 12Aggravated Assault: 0Murder: 0Total: 12Population: 5,254Area: 0.840 square milesCrime Density: 14.29 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 8Aggravated Assault: 4Murder: 0Total: 12Population: 5,313Area: 0.817 square milesCrime Density: 14.69 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 14Aggravated Assault: 8Murder: 0Total: 22Population: 9,932Area: 1.494 square milesCrime Density: 14.73 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 11Aggravated Assault: 6Murder: 1Total: 18Population: 8,085Area: 1.165 square milesCrime Density: 15.45 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 26Aggravated Assault: 21Murder: 0Total: 47Population: 15,257Area: 3.004 square milesCrime Density: 15.65 per square mileAggravated Assault: 7Other Crimes Against Persons: 6Murder: 0Total: 13Population: 1,936Area: 0.774 square milesCrime Density: 16.8 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 27Aggravated Assault: 22Murder: 0Total: 49Population: 3,733Area: 2.819 square milesCrime Density: 17.38 per square mileAggravated Assault: 31Other Crimes Against Persons: 30Murder: 1Total: 62Population: 1,680Area: 3.144 square milesCrime Density: 19.72 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 14Aggravated Assault: 13Murder: 1Total: 28Population: 3,342Area: 1.390 square milesCrime Density: 20.14 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 9Aggravated Assault: 2Murder: 0Total: 11Population: 2,674Area: 0.542 square milesCrime Density: 20.3 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 62Aggravated Assault: 40Murder: 1Total: 103Population: 10,804Area: 5.018 square milesCrime Density: 20.53 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 52Aggravated Assault: 43Murder: 1Total: 96Population: 25,228Area: 4.316 square milesCrime Density: 22.24 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 26Aggravated Assault: 24Murder: 0Total: 50Population: 12,087Area: 2.192 square milesCrime Density: 22.81 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 10Aggravated Assault: 8Murder: 0Total: 18Population: 2,460Area: 0.778 square milesCrime Density: 23.14 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 11Aggravated Assault: 10Murder: 0Total: 21Population: 2,740Area: 0.856 square milesCrime Density: 25.53 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 29Aggravated Assault: 23Murder: 0Total: 52Population: 12,461Area: 1.985 square milesCrime Density: 26.2 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 15Aggravated Assault: 5Murder: 0Total: 20Population: 5,934Area: 0.748 square milesCrime Density: 26.74 per square mileAggravated Assault: 26Other Crimes Against Persons: 26Murder: 1Total: 53Population: 1,737Area: 1.932 square milesCrime Density: 27.43 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 83Aggravated Assault: 79Murder: 1Total: 163Population: 36,555Area: 5.706 square milesCrime Density: 28.57 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 11Aggravated Assault: 9Murder: 1Total: 21Population: 5,141Area: 0.727 square milesCrime Density: 28.89 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 26Aggravated Assault: 19Murder: 0Total: 45Population: 6,590Area: 1.475 square milesCrime Density: 30.51 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 25Aggravated Assault: 23Murder: 0Total: 48Population: 8,450Area: 1.539 square milesCrime Density: 31.19 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 21Aggravated Assault: 13Murder: 0Total: 34Population: 11,617Area: 1.044 square milesCrime Density: 32.57 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 51Aggravated Assault: 31Murder: 1Total: 83Population: 10,326Area: 2.474 square milesCrime Density: 33.55 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 21Aggravated Assault: 14Murder: 1Total: 36Population: 5,816Area: 1.054 square milesCrime Density: 34.16 per square mileAggravated Assault: 32Other Crimes Against Persons: 30Murder: 1Total: 63Population: 7,560Area: 1.806 square milesCrime Density: 34.89 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 31Aggravated Assault: 10Murder: 0Total: 41Population: 11,170Area: 1.147 square milesCrime Density: 35.75 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 15Aggravated Assault: 13Murder: 0Total: 28Population: 4,540Area: 0.779 square milesCrime Density: 35.94 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 16Aggravated Assault: 11Murder: 0Total: 27Population: 5,329Area: 0.734 square milesCrime Density: 36.78 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 31Aggravated Assault: 22Murder: 0Total: 53Population: 10,085Area: 1.435 square milesCrime Density: 36.93 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 21Aggravated Assault: 13Murder: 1Total: 35Population: 7,314Area: 0.947 square milesCrime Density: 36.96 per square mileAggravated Assault: 78Other Crimes Against Persons: 53Murder: 1Total: 132Population: 35,269Area: 3.505 square milesCrime Density: 37.66 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 30Aggravated Assault: 27Murder: 0Total: 57Population: 13,463Area: 1.504 square milesCrime Density: 37.9 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 22Aggravated Assault: 11Murder: 0Total: 33Population: 3,232Area: 0.851 square milesCrime Density: 38.78 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 33Aggravated Assault: 25Murder: 1Total: 59Population: 9,668Area: 1.435 square milesCrime Density: 41.11 per square mileAggravated Assault: 33Other Crimes Against Persons: 30Murder: 0Total: 63Population: 9,413Area: 1.520 square milesCrime Density: 41.45 per square mileAggravated Assault: 19Other Crimes Against Persons: 18Murder: 0Total: 37Population: 5,368Area: 0.784 square milesCrime Density: 47.19 per square mileAggravated Assault: 28Other Crimes Against persons: 19Murder: 0Total: 47Population: 7,315Area: 0.914 square milesCrime Density: 51.42 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 14Aggravated Assault: 13Murder: 1Total: 28Population: 918Area: 0.495 square milesCrime Density: 56.57 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 23Aggravated Assault: 10Murder: 1Total: 34Population: 4,781Area: 0.569 square milesCrime Density: 59.75 per square mileAggravated Assault: 22Other Crimes Against Persons: 11Murder: 1Total: 34Population: 4,980Area: 0.518 square milesCrime Density: 65.64 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 34Aggravated Assault: 7Murder: 0Total: 41Population: 1, 204Area: 0.615 square milesCrime Density: 66.67 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 26Aggravated Assault: 12Murder: 0Total: 38Population: 8,742Area: 0.519 square milesCrime Density: 73.22 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 26Aggravated Assault: 13Murder: 1Total: 40Population: 6,332Area: 0.542 square milesCrime Density: 73.8 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 57Aggravated Assault: 56Murder: 0Total: 113Population: 11,649Area: 1.504 square milesCrime Density: 75.13 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 35Aggravated Assault: 16Murder: 0Total: 51Population: 1,127Area: 0.649 square milesCrime Density: 78.58 per square mileAggravated Assault: 50Other Crimes Against Persons: 46Murder: 0Total: 96Population: 8,042Area: 1.058 square milesCrime Density: 90.74 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 72Aggravated Assault: 59Murder: 2Total: 133Population: 7,766Area: 1.332 square milesCrime Density: 99.85 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 83Aggravated Assault: 53Murder: 1Total: 137Population: 5,806Area: 1.263 square milesCrime Density: 108.47 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 189Aggravated Assault: 125Murder: 2Total: 316Population: 18,425Area: 2.318 square milesCrime Density: 136.32 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 84Aggravated Assault: 53Murder: 0Total: 137Population: 9,478Area: 0.999 square milesCrime Density: 137.18 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 67Aggravated Assault: 36Murder: 0Total: 103Population: 5,108Area: 0.640Crime Density: 160.94 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 48Aggravated Assault: 41Murder: 3Total: 92Population: 3,498Area: 0.511 square milesCrime Density: 180 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 74Aggravated Assault: 35Murder: 0Total: 109Population: 1,140Area: 0.521 square milesCrime Density: 209.21 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 96Aggravated Assault: 57Murder: 0Total: 153Population: N/AArea: 0.439 square milesCrime Density: 348.52 per square mileOther Crimes Against Persons: 133Aggravated Assault: 53Murder: 0Total: 186Population: 66Area: 0.304 square milesCrime Density: 611.84 per square mile