Most Expensive Zip Codes for Rent in Colorado

Eight of the ten zip codes with the highest average rent in an eight-state western region are in Denver. And the other two can also be found in the metro area.

The data was collected for a new report by RENTCafe that looks at America's most expensive zip codes for renters in 2018. The Colorado figures were assembled for Westword at our request as a supplement to the main analysis — and as you can see by the information shared below, it speaks volumes.

Rent prices have steadily escalated in the Mile High City over the past couple of years, with the rate of increases outpacing practically every market in the country. Look no further than a study released earlier this year that revealed rent in Denver proper has gone up 48 percent since 2010. Only the California Bay Area has seen a greater spike during that span.