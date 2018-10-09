Most Expensive Condos for Sale in Denver Right Now

One reason that it's so difficult to find a budget apartment in Denver is because the vast majority of new complexes being built these days are aimed at the luxury market.

The results of these projects can be spectacular, as shown by the following photos and descriptions of the five most expensive condominiums for sale in Denver right now.

But despite their beauty, not to mention terrific locations in some of the Mile High City's most exciting areas, these high-ticket items aren't being snapped up at the rate they once were. As proof, note that the second-most-costly place on view here was part of a spotlight on Denver's most expensive homes for sale that we published in December 2017.

The prices for these properties as documented on Zillow, our source for this post, begin at $4.45 million for the number-five selection and more than $10 million for number one — and both happen to be in the Four Seasons building, on the 1100 block of 14th Street.

One of the condos has only been available for a couple of weeks, while others have lingered for months after first being put up for sale. Indeed, the price for the fourth joint was cut by $399,000 back in August — but it can still be yours.

Take a look around below by way of Zillow photos plus links and text from the original listings.

1133 14th Street, Unit 4150. Zillow

Number Five: 1133 14th Street UNIT 4150

Denver, CO 80202

3 beds, 4 baths, 4,723 square feet

$4,450,000

1133 14th Street, Unit 4150. Zillow

EST. MORTGAGE

$18,323/mo

1133 14th Street, Unit 4150. Zillow

"For those that never want vacation to end, come live atop a 5-star hotel where every day can be like one. Everything about this penthouse is remarkable, from the views to the fresh contemporary palette of finishes and textiles, to the amenities right at your fingertips and a location that's second to none. We did our best to captivate the space with imagery and virtual tours, but nothing is like experiencing it yourself."

2800 East 2nd Avenue, Unit 203. Zillow

Number Four: 2800 East 2nd Avenue UNIT 203

Denver, CO 80206

3 beds, 4 baths, 3,878 square feet

$4,500,000

Price cut: -$399,000 (8/22)

2800 East 2nd Avenue, Unit 203. Zillow

EST. MORTGAGE

$18,528/mo

2800 East 2nd Avenue, Unit 203. Zillow

"Natural light floods this three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,378-square-foot, ranch-style residence at NorthCreek Flat, located in the heart of the Cherry Creek North shopping district. A three-sided, glass Montigo fireplace serves as focal point for open-plan living & dining areas & a gourmet kitchen outfitted with Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances, Custom Cabinetry & a one-of-a-kind petrified-wood Antolini countertop. A 1,100-plus square-foot Terrace w/views of Fillmore Plaza separates the main residence from a 500-square-foot Casita w/custom Murphy bed & bath. Contemporary architectural details include limestone walls; floor-to-ceiling windows; rift-sawn oak floors, cabinetry & interior doors. Sonos sound system, Vantage lighting-control system & electronically controlled shades offer smart-home technologies. Two car garage w/space for third car & additional secure storage-gated entry, private elevator access & Cherry Creek's only 24/7 concierge service provide unparalleled privacy, security, & convenience."

1133 14th Street, Unit 4200. Zillow

Number Three: 1133 14th Street UNIT 4200

Denver, CO 80202

4 beds, 5 baths, 5,092 square feet

$6,200,000

1133 14th Street, Unit 4200. Zillow

EST. MORTGAGE

$25,528/mo

1133 14th Street, Unit 4200. Zillow

"WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

"Own one of the highest residences in Denver with awe-inspiring western views from a half floor of the Four Seasons residences. Completed with both high technology and exceptional finishes/stonework, this property is a remarkable and exciting place to entertain and to call home. Enjoy unparalleled Four Seasons service as part of this exclusive community."

1610 Little Raven Street, Unit PH6. Zillow

Number Two: 1610 Little Raven Street UNIT PH6

Denver, CO 80202

2 beds, 3 baths, 4,097 square feet

$6,500,000

1610 Little Raven Street, Unit PH6. Zillow

EST. MORTGAGE

$26,816/mo

1610 Little Raven Street, Unit PH6. Zillow

"This home was built with the utmost attention to detail and the highest quality finishes available anywhere. In perfect condition, and truly one of a kind, there are no words to describe how extraordinary this home is.Living on two floors with steps to the only rooftop deck/hot tub in the building. incredible 360 degree views of downtown, the Rocky Mountains, Commons Park, the Platte River and the plaza at Riverfront Park. EXQUISITE. Riverfront Park is a downtown gem and genuinely revered neighborhood to many Denver locals. Park Place Lofts is situated in the heart of it all, at the base of the Millennium Bridge, with easy access to Union Station, the best restaurants, shops, biking and running trails, and event venues, all within walking distance. All photos included in this MLS listing are views from the penthouse. At the owners request all interior photos are exclusive and available for viewing on a password protected website."

1133 14th Street, Unit 4450. Zillow

Number One: 1133 14th Street UNIT 4450

Denver, CO 80202

3 beds, 5 baths, 6,295 square feet

$10,750,000

1133 14th Street, Unit 4450. Zillow

EST. MORTGAGE

$44,262/mo

1133 14th Street, Unit 4450. Zillow

"There is not now nor will there ever be another residence quite like this in Denver. Towering over the city from the eastern edge of the 44th and 45th floors of the Four Seasons Private Residences building, this 6,295 square foot home is the physical embodiment of form and function, of grace and elegance, while remaining at its core a modern architectural gem. Lovingly remodeled from top to bottom in 2016, this is precisely what you'd expect from the city's best urban penthouse. State of the art technologies, Bulthaup kitchen, Italian stone fireplace, and of course views of the city and surrounding mountains that you have to experience to believe. However, the true value in a place like this is time — and what it can do for you when you are in control of it. The Four Seasons staff is the best in the world at taking care of the things that get in your way, giving you back time so you can focus on the things that truly matter to you! Check out video and web site tours!"