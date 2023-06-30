Killer of Fabulous Boogienauts Singer Jennifer Gelvin Will Be Sentenced Today

More than a year and a half has passed since Jennifer Gelvin, singer for the Fabulous Boogienauts, and her friend, Katherine Pivoda, were stabbed to death at Pivoda's home by Matthew Madden, Pivoda's estranged ex-husband.
Today, June 30, 38-year-old Madden will finally be sentenced in Denver District Court for killing Gelvin and Pivoda. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in April.
Gelvin was killed just a few weeks after her husband, Keith Rouse, the Fabulous Boogienauts trumpeter, died from a heart attack. The couple had two teenage children, daughter Jada and son Jaz.
Gelvin had met Rouse before the Fabulous Boogienauts was founded in 1996. Gelvin was one of the original bandmembers; Rouse joined in 2002. "She was my best friend for 25 years," says Rocky Ramjett, who started the Denver disco band. "It still affects us. That's never going to go away."
The Fabulous Boogienauts were a ten-member ensemble known for high-energy and sometimes sci-fi- themed funk and rock and roll. The Boogienauts were the house band for the Denver Nuggets and also played for the Denver Broncos; they released an album, Fully Funktional, in 2013.
Gelvin "was the finest performer I ever worked with," Ramjett says. "She was on stage even when she wasn't on stage. She was born to do what she did, a born entertainer."
Rouse "was one of the best workers you could ask for," he adds, and "made every day interesting."
At around midnight on September 29, 2021, Gelvin was visiting Pivoda, a fourth-year doctoral student and English teacher at the University of Colorado Denver, at her home on the 2200 block of South Marion Street near the University of Denver. Madden had stopped living at the house that summer, according to Denver Police Department records.
A couple living next door to Pivoda called the police to report what sounded like domestic violence; they said they'd heard someone screaming, "Get out, get out!" at around 12:09 a.m. before the house went silent. They then heard someone crying; they thought it was a woman.
It was Madden. When police arrived at the scene, they found Madden bloody and holding a knife, which he refused to drop. The police tased him, and he was transported to Denver Health, where he was treated for cuts on his neck, arm and chest.
The police found Gelvin and Pivoda in the backyard; both had been stabbed to death. Police found Pivoda's two children, a newborn and a toddler, sleeping inside the house.
Pivoda's family raised more than $48,000 for her two children through a GoFundMe page. The Gelvin family raised more than $113,000 through a GoFundMe page to support the singer's two children.
Jada was seventeen when her parents died; Jaz was fourteen at the time. He now plays the drums, though "he wasn't into drums" when his parents were alive, says Ramjett. "They've adjusted well. They're doing the best they can."
The Fabulous Boogienauts performed live at Herman's Hideaway on June 16; it was their first concert since a benefit for Jada and Jaz Rouse in December 2021. The band was working on another album with the tentative title Too Funk to Drunktion at the time of Gelvin and Rouse's deaths. Gelvin had suggested the title, and the bandmembers are continuing to work on the album, using bits of music that Gelvin left behind.
"We want to represent her the best we can," Ramjett says. "It's going to happen, but it'll get done when it gets done."
Madden is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. on June 30; the sentencing will be streamed live from courtroom 4H of Denver District Court.