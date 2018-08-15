Neighbors Recount Explosion at Fourplex on Santa Fe Drive

A natural gas leak was the likely cause of an explosion at a fourplex at Santa Fe Drive and Fourth Avenue.

On Tuesday, August 14, Jena Affinito had just woken up and let her dogs out into the side yard of her home. As she stepped out the door to follow them, an explosion ripped through the roof of the building across the street, the force of which smacked her back into her house. Affinito fell and hit her head, barely avoiding a tumble down the basement stairs just behind her. She also avoided joining the list of the nine injured from the gas explosion that ripped through the building on Sante Fe Drive and Fourth Avenue, sending debris and glass flying in all directions.

Two individuals were transported to the hospital, including one in critical condition, according to the Denver Fire Department.

In the hours after the explosion, Affinito sat on a bench outside a nearby house. Her dog Richy was still playful as can be. Her other dog, Ricky, sat quietly next to her.