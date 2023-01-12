New Study Explores Costs Versus Benefits of Oil and Gas Industry in Colorado

quantifies the industry’s impact on the economy. It also quantifies the industry’s cost to the state, including the costs of pollution, plugging old wells, and property values.



The study found that pollution emitted in oil and gas operations will cause over $13 billion in damages between 2020 and 2030. But it also extrapolates data from national research that found that health damages from premature deaths will be between $13 and $29 billion by 2026. Colorado’s share of that premature death cost: between $480 million and $1 billion.

always talk about the role of oil and gas in Colorado's economy, which is a very real role in today's world," says Pegah Jalali, research manager and co-author. "On the other hand, we just wanted to try to also quantify some of the costs associated with oil and gas to get a better picture, because these costs are also real. These costs are affecting other sectors of the economy."





"There are other health damages, including cancer and respiratory problems, heart diseases, because of that air pollution and as a result of oil and gas production," Jalali says. "One damage is to human health. The other is damages to the environment, like loss of habitat or fragmentation of habitat, loss of biodiversity, pollution of groundwater sources."