Nuggets Fans on Denver's Stunning Comeback in Series Versus Timberwolves

Denver fans on social media celebrated by roasting premature obituary writers, with the parade of designated crow eaters led by legendary big man turned TNT commentator Shaquille O'Neal and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the loudest sports pundit alive.
Although he's not making much noise right now.
The sequence of events preceding the Nuggets' unexpected comeback after their putrid first pair of performances at Ball Arena began seconds after TNT announced last week that Jokić had won his third Most Valuable Player award in four years. Amid his first question to Nikola, who'd been prepped in advance and was on hand for an interview, Shaq noted that he felt the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have received the honor before essentially asking the MVP why Denver had sucked so hard in its first two matchups versus the Wolves.
This all-too-typical example of disrespect aimed at Jokić, whose accomplishments should speak for themselves at this point, caused a firestorm on talk radio in Denver, but pretty much nowhere else. As usual.
Meanwhile, Smith and Kendrick Perkins, who picked against the Nuggets every chance he got on their march to the NBA crown last season, practically exhausted themselves digging Denver's grave while declaring the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards to be the next incarnation of Michael Jordan. Predictions of a sweep were soon so common that it's a wonder attendees of game three in Minnesota weren't given whisk brooms on their way into the Target Center, the Wolves' main stage.
Instead, Jamal Murray, who'd narrowly avoided suspension after tossing a towel and a heating pad in the direction of an official during Denver's second suckfest of the series, somehow shook off the calf strain that has been plaguing him for weeks while leading his fellows to a 117-90 pummeling of the Minnesotans on May 10. But plenty of questions remained about whether the win was a one-off or a sign of things to come.
The answers provided last night were emphatic. Murray didn't turn in an eye-popping stat sheet; he wound up with a modest nineteen points. But he also proved that no one in pro basketball is more adept at causing opponents to slap their head when he hit a first-half buzzer beater to cap an 8-0 run in twenty seconds that gave the Nuggets a fifteen-point lead going into the break. And although Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. were essentially no-shows on the offensive end (they contributed three points and four points, respectively), Aaron Gordon poured in 27 en route to making newly minted defensive-player-of-the-year Rudy Gobert look like a crossing guard who'd misplaced his stop sign.
And Jokić? All he did was notch 35 points, with many of them in the fourth quarter, when Edwards, who topped all scorers with 44, tried but failed to will his crew to victory.
By triumphing twice in hostile territory, the Nuggets regained home court advantage going into game five on Tuesday, May 14, back in Denver — and reports of their demise haven't aged well.
Users of X definitely noticed, as evidenced by our picks for the twenty most memorable posts about the results, with the number-one choice revealing what happened to one sad person rooting for the Wolves. Spoiler alert: It wasn't pretty.
Number 20:
They told me nuggets was buried. Yeah right.— Big Me (@bigjasofficial) May 13, 2024
Number 19:
Well well well. All those Talking Heads that had buried the #nuggets not so fast. As Rudy T said “ never underestimate the heart of a champion” #NBAPlayoffs— Lamont Smith (@CLamontSmith) May 13, 2024
Number 18:
Damn, everyone buried the Nuggets after the first 2 games pic.twitter.com/ka3bK7lXRu— Atlien 3.0 (@brandon_webb) May 13, 2024
Number 17:
Excuse me. I thought the Nuggets were dead and buried after Game 2.— Sean Rohacik (@sean_rohacik) May 13, 2024
Number 16:
The analysts at espn who buried the Nuggets are geniuses.— DocMello267 (@MelloMD90) May 13, 2024
Number 15:
Hahaha I feel you. Then when the journalists buried the Nuggets a lil bit too quickly— Christian (6 - 16) (@Cmoon05) May 13, 2024
Number 14:
Everyone buried the nuggets, ball knowers knew that was dumb as fuck. Wolves need to show us something. https://t.co/sUrGKVIb9A— Glen BC (@kindlyone92) May 13, 2024
Number 12:
Nuggets coming back to even the series is the mentality of champions. It’s why you don’t write off teams with winners so easily. It’s why idiots like Perkins & Stephen A Smith should always be ignored. Their hot-takes are steaming piles of BS #FirstTake #ESPN #NBA— . (@DarthElliot) May 13, 2024
Number 11:
Shaq and Stephen A smith are the reason Denver nuggets is balling out like this .. they said it with their chest that the timberwolves will get swept..they have awoken a monster I love it— YEET!!!!! (@kuxthedon) May 13, 2024
Number 10:
Wolves will sweep the Nuggets - Stephen A Smith— wrands (@rbm531) May 13, 2024
Number 9:
Nuggets reply to Stephen A's apology: pic.twitter.com/rRPoM5MZtI— merv b (@mervb050) May 13, 2024
Number 8:
Stephen A apologized. Still waiting on Kendrick Perkins to come out of hiding. #nuggets— Chase Vaughn (@ChaseVaughn) May 13, 2024
Number 7:
It's called Denver Nugget Basketball, perk. Time to stop hating— HEYOOO (@LetsGoDenverD) May 13, 2024
Number 6:
Nuggets: Six down Ten to go. . . Someone tell Perk when he comes too. . . pic.twitter.com/ADEbJtaeWX— Gil Whiteley, Now and Then (@Gilfest) May 13, 2024
Number 5:
Hey @SHAQ , you just made sure the Denver Nuggets repeat….You done made Joker care about work— The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels (@Half_Baked215) May 13, 2024
Number 4:
as a nuggets fan i didn't think they would bounce back like that... Shaq actually triggered joker i guess :D— Tim Ironstone (@TILFI) May 13, 2024
Number 3:
What now Shaq?? Put that in your pipe and smoke it.. I used to be a fan, but you blew it this week!— James Fehrer (@FehrerJames) May 13, 2024
Number 2:
Jokic dunking on @SHAQ @stephenasmith & and many talking heads for doubting the Nuggets after being down 2-0 pic.twitter.com/RpDoGsblOG— D Link (@DatDudeDLink3D) May 13, 2024
Number 1:
my brother came home drunk as fuck telling my mom he had to because the nuggets won— cher ♡ (@cherylcaldera) May 13, 2024