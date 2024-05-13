Nuggets Fans on Denver's Stunning Comeback in Series Versus Timberwolves

They told me nuggets was buried. Yeah right. — Big Me (@bigjasofficial) May 13, 2024

Well well well. All those Talking Heads that had buried the #nuggets not so fast. As Rudy T said “ never underestimate the heart of a champion” #NBAPlayoffs — Lamont Smith (@CLamontSmith) May 13, 2024

Damn, everyone buried the Nuggets after the first 2 games pic.twitter.com/ka3bK7lXRu — Atlien 3.0 (@brandon_webb) May 13, 2024

Excuse me. I thought the Nuggets were dead and buried after Game 2. — Sean Rohacik (@sean_rohacik) May 13, 2024

The analysts at espn who buried the Nuggets are geniuses. — DocMello267 (@MelloMD90) May 13, 2024

Hahaha I feel you. Then when the journalists buried the Nuggets a lil bit too quickly — Christian (6 - 16) (@Cmoon05) May 13, 2024

Everyone buried the nuggets, ball knowers knew that was dumb as fuck. Wolves need to show us something. https://t.co/sUrGKVIb9A — Glen BC (@kindlyone92) May 13, 2024

Everyone buried the nuggets, ball knowers knew that was dumb as fuck. Wolves need to show us something. https://t.co/sUrGKVIb9A — Glen BC (@kindlyone92) May 13, 2024

Nuggets coming back to even the series is the mentality of champions. It’s why you don’t write off teams with winners so easily. It’s why idiots like Perkins & Stephen A Smith should always be ignored. Their hot-takes are steaming piles of BS #FirstTake #ESPN #NBA — . (@DarthElliot) May 13, 2024

Shaq and Stephen A smith are the reason Denver nuggets is balling out like this .. they said it with their chest that the timberwolves will get swept..they have awoken a monster I love it — YEET!!!!! (@kuxthedon) May 13, 2024

Wolves will sweep the Nuggets - Stephen A Smith — wrands (@rbm531) May 13, 2024

Nuggets reply to Stephen A's apology: pic.twitter.com/rRPoM5MZtI — merv b (@mervb050) May 13, 2024

Stephen A apologized. Still waiting on Kendrick Perkins to come out of hiding. #nuggets — Chase Vaughn (@ChaseVaughn) May 13, 2024

It's called Denver Nugget Basketball, perk. Time to stop hating — HEYOOO (@LetsGoDenverD) May 13, 2024

Nuggets: Six down Ten to go. . . Someone tell Perk when he comes too. . . pic.twitter.com/ADEbJtaeWX — Gil Whiteley, Now and Then (@Gilfest) May 13, 2024

Hey @SHAQ , you just made sure the Denver Nuggets repeat….You done made Joker care about work — The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels (@Half_Baked215) May 13, 2024

as a nuggets fan i didn't think they would bounce back like that... Shaq actually triggered joker i guess :D — Tim Ironstone (@TILFI) May 13, 2024

What now Shaq?? Put that in your pipe and smoke it.. I used to be a fan, but you blew it this week! — James Fehrer (@FehrerJames) May 13, 2024

Jokic dunking on @SHAQ @stephenasmith & and many talking heads for doubting the Nuggets after being down 2-0 pic.twitter.com/RpDoGsblOG — D Link (@DatDudeDLink3D) May 13, 2024

my brother came home drunk as fuck telling my mom he had to because the nuggets won — cher ♡ (@cherylcaldera) May 13, 2024