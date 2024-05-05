 Nuggets Fans Play Blame Game After Series-Opening Fail to Timberwolves | Westword
Nuggets Fans Play Blame Game After Series-Opening Fail to Timberwolves

Nuggets heroes took much of the criticism.
May 5, 2024
Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone, seen during a post-game press conference, wore this expression for much of his squad's May 4 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Over the past year or so, the Denver Nuggets have grown accustomed to flipping a switch when trailing during important games, and more often than not, they've emerged victorious. But not on May 4, when the crew suffered a power outage versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, who opened round two of the playoffs with a 106-99 triumph on Denver's home court.

The result left Nugs fans on social media searching for someone to blame for the mega-disappointment, and unexpectedly (but appropriately), most settled on a pair of ballers who've grown accustomed to being lauded as saviors: Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray.

Everyone should have seen this coming — and plenty did.

In the preceding gentleman's sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers, Jokić put up crazy stats, as usual, but he didn't meet his own elevated standard for efficiency, missing lots of shots at the rim that he usually sank and frequently fumbling the ball like ex-Bronco Melvin Gordon after changing the oil in his car; he notched five turnovers in game five alone. And while Murray closed out two contests against L.A. singlehandedly, including a for-the-ages buzzer beater, he hadn't been hitting for a high percentage owing to a calf strain that was clearly far from healed.

These deficiencies returned with a vengeance once the young, hungry Timberwolves entered Ball Arena. Led by already-budded superstar Anthony Edwards, Minnesota launched a blitzkrieg that resulted in a quick 18-4 lead. As such, the Nuggets had to dig out of a deficit canyon much sooner than they'd been required to do in each of this year's Lakers' matchups — and they accomplished the task quickly. Despite a first-half 25 spot from Edwards in which many of the buckets were highly contested, Denver went into the break with a four-point lead.

It didn't last long. The Nuggets were productive in the third quarter, but the Timberwolves regularly outpaced them. At the outset, Denver coach Michael Malone seemed content to let Edwards go off so long as no one else followed suit. But in the second half, Ant Man initially took a back seat to Karl-Anthony Towns, who started stacking baskets when he wasn't flopping in a pathetic attempt to get Jokić into foul trouble. If Towns, who finished with twenty points, isn't the league's most annoying player, he should at least be in the conversation.

Then, to further worsen matters, Edwards began heating up again (he finished with 43) at around the same time that NBA sixth-man-of-the-year Naz Reid came to life. In addition to improving his defense against Jokić, Reid poured in a stunning sixteen points, with a bank-shot three counting as the most heart-ripping of the bunch.

What about the Nuggets' typically dynamic duo? Jokić recorded 32 points, but he registered in single digits for assists and rebounds, inexplicably settled for a truly excessive nine three-pointers (he made only two of them), and coughed up seven turnovers...again. Murray, meanwhile, seemed strangely tentative in the first half, when he went scoreless — something that had never happened in his playoffs career to date. After halftime, he became more assertive, but the seventeen points he managed weren't nearly enough to stanch the Timberwolves' attack. The Nuggets' attempt at a rally in the final minutes was less furious than futile.

The simple truth is that the Nugs haven't played a complete game since the regular season ended, or even three-quarters of one — and as a result, Monday's face-off with Minnesota has become a must-win. Moreover, the level of difficulty will be much higher than against L.A., whose aging roster could be expected to swoon late. Hoping for the Timberwolves to collapse in a similar way is a recipe to an 0-2 hole and a potential early exit from what's supposed to be another championship run.

Denver loyalists on X put this scenario into perspective throughout the following top-twenty countdown. Check out their takes below:
