Nuggets Fans Play Blame Game After Series-Opening Fail to Timberwolves

7 turnovers from the mvp — Bruh...... (@nib_flow) May 5, 2024

Murray simply cannot go an entire 1st half scoreless at this level of hoop. — Dorian Wilde (@portraitwilde) May 5, 2024

These ain’t the shitty Lakers , the Nuggets won’t get away with going through the motions https://t.co/iLhOPTM3hX — cowtown5 (@texasoccer5) May 5, 2024

Lakers tired out the nuggets, all the coming from behind takes a toll. #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/6stD0stG2m — Cisco Kidd 🇺🇲 (@ControllerLyfe) May 5, 2024

Nuggets played terrible defense down the stretch. They looked gassed and Joker was making bad basketball plays. ANT man is something this is going to be a fun one — Matt M (@MattMascarenas1) May 5, 2024

Jokic shooting too many threes — Bleek, Kane (@KaneBleek) May 5, 2024

Lmao so fucking ironic coming from nuggets fans , the entire Lakers series last year was circus shot after circus shot and looks like Murray used his juice up last round. — Henry Los Pits (@Yhlqmdlg2016) May 5, 2024

Jamal Murray aka @VicLombardi s number 1 all time nuggets playoff performer needs to give you more than zero in the first half. — frolickingmenace (@foreverhappy883) May 5, 2024

Once again, Nuggets lacked effort & energy. Twolves came full force. Jokic had 32 points, but I think he could have been a lot more aggressive in the 4th. MPJ cooled off & Reid for wolves got red hot — Ayrios (@AyriosThePirate) May 5, 2024

What happened to the Nuggets Defense!

Porter Jr and Jokic can’t keep carrying us all game. Our bench needs to really step up! We look tired!! — Jonny Mach (@JonnyMach1717) May 5, 2024

Murray might have to actually try in first half to win now — (@ALastStraw) May 5, 2024

Jokic despite the loss:



32 PTS

8 REB

9 AST

3 STL



and 7 turnovers. https://t.co/QXPJr3JfC1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 5, 2024

holding jokic to 9-16 on 2s + forcing him to take 9 threes and commit 7 turnovers is no easy feat



wolves did a really good job making him work tonight. he still got his numbers, but they won his minutes by 12 — 30 (@FanHeartbroken) May 5, 2024

Hoping this makes Nuggets start a playoff game with some energy — Matt (@Matt581778781) May 5, 2024

Not good. Second straight game Jokic has had a bunch of turnovers and the Nuggets just got outplayed in the second half by the Timberwolves. — TheRealSocraticGadfly (@real_gadfly) May 5, 2024

Nuggets aren’t hungry and looked tired and spent — Ryno (@Rockymtnrejects) May 5, 2024

Turnovers and piss poor second half defense by Nuggets. — Brian J. Gonzalez (@GoBrianJ) May 5, 2024

The Lakers watching the Timberwolves close out a game against the Nuggets: pic.twitter.com/azrjL5Pcr9 — DFAntastic (@PhillyTradesman) May 5, 2024

Nuggets looked tired, after 4 days rest.. not a good sign. 7 turnovers by Jok. Can't have one half of play from Jamal. Unforced turnovers galore. I'd say they can't play worse.. — Robert Kilbourn (@RobertKilbourn2) May 5, 2024

Not feeling a full championship hungry team. Energy just is not what it’s been in the past, even in the regular season. I need to see a locked in team on Monday. — Nuggets In Fo (@MPJclears) May 5, 2024