Nuggets Fans Ask: Did Denver Quit in Blowout Loss to Timberwolves?

Plenty of social media users concluded that the team quit, with their main disagreement being over when it happened — late in the contest or during the first half, when it was already obvious they were outmanned, outgunned and out of luck.
The Nugs' game one loss to the Timberwolves at Ball Arena was blamed largely on Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, who both underperformed to various degrees, especially in the paint. But prior to the game, Denver received an unexpected break, when Minnesota confirmed that its main rim protector, Rudy Gobert, would miss the contest in order to be present for the birth of his child. The Nuggets immediately seized on this opportunity by repeatedly feeding the ball to high flier Aaron Gordon, who quickly cashed in from both short and long distance.
But the AG plan proved to be fool's gold. Minnesota pivoted by clogging the lane with its many towering defenders, including Naz Reid, who is more than justifying his selection as the NBA's sixth man of the year. Rather than adjusting, Denver's crew kept running into the same wall over and over again — and the officiating didn't bail them out. Far from it: The referees apparently left their whistles in their hotel room, and the Timberwolves took advantage by way of physical, harassing D that the Nuggets never effectively countered.
Whining about it — the last refuge of losers — doesn't count.
Murray, for his part, has been severely hampered by a calf injury that happened late in the regular season and appears to be worsening with each passing minute. He was unable to guard Timberwolves breakout star Anthony Edwards or anyone else as closely as necessary, and he could neither run nor jump with the energy he's regularly exhibited. The result was a psychological battle with himself that deserves its own case study. Rather than acting as a facilitator or finding other ways to help his fellows, he repeatedly tried to take on Minnesota all by his lonesome, and when he failed spectacularly, he reacted with the emotional maturity of a nine-year-old told he'd have to wait until middle school to get an iPhone. His nadir came when he was caught by cameras tossing a heat pack onto the floor in the middle of a sequence.
Because Murray was uninterested in getting his teammates involved, the Nuggets' offense flowed like a river of sludge — and matters were made worse by radically subpar performances from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who's dealing with his own leg injury, and Michael Porter Jr. (he put up just nine points). Meanwhile, Jokić continued to make uncharacteristic mistakes with the ball by way of four first-half turnovers; the other Nuggets accounted for twelve more by game's end.
These factors and more contributed to Denver scoring just 35 points by halftime, as opposed to the Timberwolves' 61 — and although the Nuggets had erased deficits nearly as large to dispatch the Los Angeles Lakers in five games to open the playoffs, their body language made it clear that no miracle comeback was in the offing this time around. Edwards and the mega-irritating Karl-Anthony Towns continued to drain buckets at will (both finished with 27 points), and the Nuggets answered with occasional frustration fouls prior to surrendering to the inevitable.
The humiliation is likely to continue. Only about 7.3 percent of teams that start 0-2 in playoff series go on to win, and these digits shrink further when the defeats happen at home. Maybe the sound of the Minnesota faithful chanting "Wolves in four" during the final stanza will light their fire. But from this distance, the Nuggets' defense of their first-ever championship certainly looks as if it will end in ashes.
Do citizens of Nuggets Nation agree? Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable posts on X to find out.
Number 20:
1st off Jokic hates his job, therefore he'll quit in hopes to get over seas quicker.— MidCity L.A. (@23rdStand10thAv) May 7, 2024
2nd Steve Nash has accolades and is mostly forgotten.
3rd hardly no effort on Defense, but gets a pass while others are ripped.#Nuggets #Wolves #AnthonyEdwards pic.twitter.com/7BWq36oY62
Number 19:
It would have been ok if they lost this series cuz we understand, its so obvious that Murray is injured but they all look like sore losers tonight and they quit im so embarrass as a nuggets fan— The Joker (@JessicaY2807) May 7, 2024
Number 18:
@nuggets accept the friendly quit— 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖑𝖆𝖘𝖙 𝖇𝖎𝖌 𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖎𝖊 (@addicted2andre) May 7, 2024
Number 17:
(Coming from a nuggets fan)……..JAMAL NEEDS TO PASS THE FUCKING BALL MORE LIKE A GUARD AND QUIT TRYING TO BALL HOG GOOD GRACIOUS— Q.U.A.N (@Choquan_S) May 7, 2024
Number 16:
The Nuggets gave up middle of the first half. Title teams should never fold that easily. I knew Denver wasnt an all time championship team when you compare to the prior championship teams but to show up arrogant every game then quit that easily is embarrassing. Title teams, the— (@WarriorsMoney_) May 7, 2024
Number 15:
Refs were terrible to start, nuggets let it affect them. Gotta be better than that. They quit— TWeb (@TWeb_33) May 7, 2024
Number 14:
The game was broken after that play, it's OK physical defense. All good but refs than called a couple of tiki tak fouls on Edwards. Nuggets got visceral about it and never focus after that. They felt "robbed" and quit. this and the Turner call refs f*up t day— jmosqueda (@jmosqueda14) May 7, 2024
Number 13:
They were outplayed and outcoached. But they didn’t quit until the game was over. Not playing tough is different than quitting.— David Paul (@D_Falt) May 7, 2024
Number 12:
Clearly the TWolves are more talented. That was obvious when the Nuggets beat them in 5 last season. The shocker here is that the Nuggets quit.— Dave Hutchinson (@DaveHutch7984) May 7, 2024
Number 11:
Nuggets quit at that possession. Not saying Wolves wouldn’t have won but if u don’t call fouls and travels, it’s kinda hard to play basketball. Especially if the other team is kicking you in the stomach.— Aaron Gordon’s Biggest Fan (@Dokule) May 7, 2024
Number 10:
Is this one of those unobjective posts? Nuggets haven't quit, they are just gettin' whooped— jimward5280 (@jimward5280) May 7, 2024
Number 9:
The Nuggets quit. They're bad but not 46pts midway in the 3rd quarter bad— Ken Watanabe (@EddieCheeba) May 7, 2024
Number 8:
They can call the season over, the Nuggets have quit.— Doc Holliday (@JamarToombs) May 7, 2024
Number 7:
Number 6:
The Nuggets quit at some point in the second quarter. Finishing this half just feels like a formality— Katie (@kateeee85) May 7, 2024
Nuggets won their championship in round 1, dudes quit already— Freddy (@freddyg24_) May 7, 2024
Number 5:
NUGGETS WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK THAT SHIT IS FUCKING EMBARRASSING HAVE SOME FUCKING PRIDE— David J. Andrews (Alpha Male) (@BigDaveA69) May 7, 2024
Number 4:
Nuggets deserve every ounce of ridicule coming their way. Would be a different story if they relinquished their crown with pride. But they have shown themselves to be quitters. If I had been lucky enough to be born a Lakers fan, I would be loving every second of this.— Dave Hutchinson (@DaveHutch7984) May 7, 2024
Number 3:
You can't go out sad like that damn @nuggets do something!— john Doe (@noahokali) May 7, 2024
Number 2:
Nuggets fans should be embarrassed. Having “wolves in 4” chanted in your house is sad.— Arya Snark 🗡 (@OohCrystal) May 7, 2024
Number 1:
Zero pride, zero heart, zero guts from the @nuggets Go to Minny and get two…NOBODY expects you to win a game. ZERO pressure— Brian Bledsoe (@BrianBledsoe) May 7, 2024