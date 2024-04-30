Nuggets Fans on Series Win Over Lakers and LeBron's No-Handshake Exit

And Nuggets fans on social media definitely noticed.
Such royal disrespect isn't a new thing for the self-anointed King James — and neither is attempting to steal the spotlight from Denver in a moment of triumph for the franchise. In his post-game remarks, the supreme attention addict refused to dismiss the possibility that he might retire — a prospect so dire that members of the Lakers brain trust told The Athletic they'd be willing to draft LeBron's marginally talented son Bronny James if it might induce him to sign a $51.4 million player extension in the off-season.
Should he do so, he'll have yet another chance to help the Lakers redeem themselves against the they're-your-daddy Nuggets, who managed to eke out another win over L.A. last night, albeit by the barest of margins.
Denver had defeated the Lakers eleven consecutive times prior to their loss in game four on April 29 — a contest the Nugs ceded after their second-half switch-flipping routine proved to be too little too late. But the question of whether any lessons had been learned by their lackadaisical collapse were shoved to the back burner hours prior to tip-off, when reports circulated that Murray was questionable to perform owing to a calf strain.
In the end, head coach Michael Malone allowed Jamal to hit the hardwood (not that he could have prevented him from doing so), and playoffs Murray immediately let it be known that he wasn't going to tiptoe around. He scored Denver's first bucket and plenty more thereafter, ultimately notching 32 points — and every one of them was needed given the challenges ahead.
James was his usual formidable self, seemingly scoring at will every time he was guarded by someone other than Aaron Gordon or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. This scenario became even more problematic after KCP tweaked his ankle, an injury that caused him to limp to the locker room not once, but twice. Caldwell-Pope ultimately returned and stuck around, but he was clearly hampered; he managed only five points and couldn't regularly find the combination on his usual lock-down D. And while Gordon was better on the defensive end, he contributed just seven points.
Fortunately, Michael Porter Jr. excelled again, pouring in 26, and future three-time MVP Nikola Jokić added 25 of his own. But despite falling just one assist shy of another triple double, Nikola was shaky by his own ridiculously high standards, with a shocking seven turnovers — a total that would have only been acceptable had it been the amount committed by the entire team.
Such gaffes plus the usual referee-aided free-throw disparity (L.A. went to the line 27 times to Denver's nine) helped the Lakers secure yet another halftime lead and prevented the Nuggets from pulling away when their offense finally started percolating in the third quarter. This time, though, the Lakers had their own struggles.
None of James's comrades registered more than twenty points, including formidable center Anthony Davis, who lost much of his effectiveness after hurting his shoulder in what looked like a benign bump against Porter under the basket. He wound up with just seventeen points. That left James pretty much on his own down the stretch, and he was mostly magnificent. But Murray and the Nuggets were one bucket better.
Next, Denver will face the Minnesota Timberwolves, who swept the Phoenix Suns out of the tournament with unsettling alacrity. Given how T-Wolves superstar-in-the-making Anthony Edwards is playing, the Nuggets shouldn't count on the sort of domination that allowed them to conquer Minnesota in five games amid their run to the championship last year, particularly if Murray and Caldwell-Pope aren't fully healed by the time round two starts on Saturday, May 4.
By then, the focus should be off LeBron James's display of dubious sportsmanship. But as demonstrated by our picks for the twenty most memorable takes on X, Nuggets Nation won't forget anytime soon.
Number 20:
Number 19:
Lebron it's time to retire buddy u gat no capacity— Cactus Yams (@FiaskoDollari) April 30, 2024
HEY LEBRON MOVE OVER TO THE SIDE OLD MAN AND LET THE YOUNG DUDES RIDE- RETIRE #nba #espn #nbaplayoffs #nfl #wnba #basketball #nbaontnt @ESPNNBA #collegebasketball @ESPNNFL #Lakers #Nuggets #sports pic.twitter.com/Y6AzhMz1r8— Marco Flash (@MarcoFlash8) April 30, 2024
Number 18:
No Lebron at the end to shake hands eh— 3.5 4 5 6 (@elliotwavesnipe) April 30, 2024
Number 17:
Why would he shake hands? Denver is the ONLY franchise he has a losing record against for his whole career.— ⚒-CHAMPS-Joel🏔 (@Joelsstradamus) April 30, 2024
Let him pout and stay on that side. But when he says he appreciates greatness of the game, don’t bother listening to Lebron James. https://t.co/beqHiooU2k
Number 16:
Fucking love this ! If it’s just basketball then shake hands and show some humility and respect in defeat, Lebron is such a fucking child. He’s great player but his attitude if anything is definitively kills any GOAT discussion period— Jiājù Xavier (@JiajuDiaoyu) April 30, 2024
Number 15:
If the Nuggets win another championship, LeBron should retire that same day so they get no media coverage pic.twitter.com/EsssJXC9uD— tate (@grvvitate) April 30, 2024
Number 14:
“At least Lebron never has lost in the first round”— c dolla (@mrcdolla) April 30, 2024
Aged like milk since the past 4 years
Gotta love the Nuggets humbling these fools who shot 27 free throws to their 9time to retire lerockingchair pic.twitter.com/p3Y5Eu3qoz
Number 13:
Worst part about the Nuggets winning is having to listen to LeBron complain for an even longer period of time— diego. (@thediegosalazar) April 30, 2024
Just retire my guy.
Number 12:
LeBron, when it's time to shake hands after losing a series. pic.twitter.com/rlw6j8xDav— Brandon (@clickthatfollow) April 30, 2024
Number 11:
Barry my 6 year old cries after every layup attempt and refuses to shake hands with his opponents after watching lebron all year. Please help— nm (@nightmayne) April 30, 2024
Number 10:
It’s okay to shake hands Lebron— Mark (@smith06_e) April 30, 2024
Number 9:
@NBAonTNT Lebron can’t even shake hands after losing….. pic.twitter.com/LFzXf1vciM— Marc Hernández Blea (@marchernandez44) April 30, 2024
Number 8:
Lebron’s lack of sportsmanship is disappointing. He should be a better leader and role model to young players. Walking off at the buzzer is pathetic. Have class. Shake some hands. Move on. Do better.— Caden Clutch (@Caden_Clutch) April 30, 2024
Number 7:
@NBAonTNT why #Lebron never shake hands when the @nuggets take his lunch money? #NBAonTNT #nba— Fernando Aceves (@24kfern_) April 30, 2024
Number 6:
I knew he was gonna walk off court and not shake hands. Lebron is such a sore loser— Tuna Salad Gunkan (@Tunagunkan) April 30, 2024
Number 5:
I’m a Lebron fan but he irritates the hell out of me when he doesn’t shake hands at the end. Such a crybaby every single time— ™️ (@BP4466) April 30, 2024
Number 4:
Really awesome that Lebron just walked off the court and shakes no ones hands. Loser mentality from a losing team. #cancun— Henry (@henrynickey2) April 30, 2024
Number 3:
Why would Lebron shake hands, get the hell out of Mile High!— Mark (@smith06_e) April 30, 2024
Number 2:
Once again, sore loser LeBron walks off the court and doesn’t shake hands with anybody. 1..2…3… Cancun— Ethan Schorr (@EthanSchorr) April 30, 2024
Number 1:
I'm going to bed, it sucks to see LeBron James and the Lakers lose. I'm a big fan of him and I hope he doesn't retire at all. As for the Nuggets, I wish them the best of luck and hopefully Jamal Murray can help them win back-to-back.— Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) April 30, 2024