 Opinion: Colorado Republicans, Two-Party System Debated by Readers | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comment of the Day

Reader: When Trump and Biden Are Our Only Options, That's a Serious Issue

Dave Williams wants to bring the Colorado Republican Party back from 2022's "extinction-level" election. Does he have what it takes?
January 27, 2024
Dave Williams is head of the Colorado Republican Party.
Dave Williams is head of the Colorado Republican Party. Westword photo illustration
Share this:
Dave Williams plans to bring the Colorado Republican Party back from 2022's "extinction-level" election by revealing that this state's politicians — including members of his own party — are "corrupt" and "out of touch."

The chair of the Colorado Republican Party, Williams is a staunch election denier and supporter of former president Donald Trump. In 2024, he says he'll be holding the rest of the state GOP to his far-right standards, denouncing those who don't fall in line, in an attempt to regain the trust of voters. "If there are certain Republicans who want to act like Democrats, then they can join that party," he says. "We're going in a different direction than previous Republican parties."

Party members appointed Williams as chair last March after a disastrous election cycle for the GOP, with Republicans failing to take any of the statewide executive offices and losing seven seats in the Colorado Legislature, leading to a Democratic political dominance not seen in Colorado since 1938. Can Williams bring it back? That's the question Hannah Metzger explored in this week's cover story, "Life of the Party."

But there are plenty of party poopers in the comments about Williams and his plans on the Westword Instagram page. Says rockymountainfunk:
We all knew this kind of guy in high school, and wished we hadn’t…
Counters taylorrrdane:
He sounds cool. Thanks, he’s got a new supporter.
Offers gabriel:
Nothing like regaining voter trust by threatening everyone to fall in line or else. So trustworthy.

Adds silvercharmer:
I think it’s funny that he thinks he’s going to regain the trust of voters. There’s nothing about the GOP that can be trusted, other than what they say they’re going to do. Their platform is wildly unpopular to begin with.
Responds Steve:
Hopes to regain voters' trust, denies the free and fair election of Joe Biden. Got it.
Adds Beeteesh:
Election deniers must be denied office. Their misplaced beliefs cannot drive public policy, their view of things should never be treated as valid, equitable just because they have that view.
Suggests rd_cain: 
Well, hopefully this will eliminate the Republicans from Colorado politics.
Asks stellarreve: 
Why are we still on an archaic two-party system that no one wants? It funnels more money and power to those at the top. A third party would give regular citizens a voice, and that can’t be allowed.
Concludes Mr_shellshock:
I truly believe one day we’ll get away from this two-party system; probably won’t happen for decades. But regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, I think we can all agree on the fact that when our only two options are Biden and Trump, that’s a serious issue.
What do you think of the state of Colorado's two-party system? What would you like to see happen in the next election...and beyond? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]; we'll publish responses to Hannah Metzger's "Life of the Party" in our Letters to the Editor column in the next issue.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

SeaQuest Littleton to Close February 4

Animals

SeaQuest Littleton to Close February 4

By Catie Cheshire
A Man Apart: Is Jimmy Sabatino America's Loneliest Prisoner?

Crime

A Man Apart: Is Jimmy Sabatino America's Loneliest Prisoner?

By Alan Prendergast
Migrants Hungry for More Support From Denver Find Relief With SAME Cafe Deliveries

Immigration

Migrants Hungry for More Support From Denver Find Relief With SAME Cafe Deliveries

By Bennito L. Kelty
Havana Street Business Owners Urge Jason Crow to Help With Homelessness, Theft, Worker Shortages

Aurora

Havana Street Business Owners Urge Jason Crow to Help With Homelessness, Theft, Worker Shortages

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation