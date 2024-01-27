Reader: When Trump and Biden Are Our Only Options, That's a Serious Issue

The chair of the Colorado Republican Party, Williams is a staunch election denier and supporter of former president Donald Trump. In 2024, he says he'll be holding the rest of the state GOP to his far-right standards, denouncing those who don't fall in line, in an attempt to regain the trust of voters. "If there are certain Republicans who want to act like Democrats, then they can join that party," he says. "We're going in a different direction than previous Republican parties."
Party members appointed Williams as chair last March after a disastrous election cycle for the GOP, with Republicans failing to take any of the statewide executive offices and losing seven seats in the Colorado Legislature, leading to a Democratic political dominance not seen in Colorado since 1938. Can Williams bring it back? That's the question Hannah Metzger explored in this week's cover story, "Life of the Party."
But there are plenty of party poopers in the comments about Williams and his plans on the Westword Instagram page. Says rockymountainfunk:
We all knew this kind of guy in high school, and wished we hadn’t…Counters taylorrrdane:
He sounds cool. Thanks, he’s got a new supporter.Offers gabriel:
Nothing like regaining voter trust by threatening everyone to fall in line or else. So trustworthy.
Adds silvercharmer:
I think it’s funny that he thinks he’s going to regain the trust of voters. There’s nothing about the GOP that can be trusted, other than what they say they’re going to do. Their platform is wildly unpopular to begin with.Responds Steve:
Hopes to regain voters' trust, denies the free and fair election of Joe Biden. Got it.Adds Beeteesh:
Election deniers must be denied office. Their misplaced beliefs cannot drive public policy, their view of things should never be treated as valid, equitable just because they have that view.Suggests rd_cain:
Well, hopefully this will eliminate the Republicans from Colorado politics.Asks stellarreve:
Why are we still on an archaic two-party system that no one wants? It funnels more money and power to those at the top. A third party would give regular citizens a voice, and that can’t be allowed.Concludes Mr_shellshock:
I truly believe one day we’ll get away from this two-party system; probably won’t happen for decades. But regardless of where you stand on the political spectrum, I think we can all agree on the fact that when our only two options are Biden and Trump, that’s a serious issue.What do you think of the state of Colorado's two-party system? What would you like to see happen in the next election...and beyond? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]; we'll publish responses to Hannah Metzger's "Life of the Party" in our Letters to the Editor column in the next issue.