Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: Will Westside Be Open About Development at the Park Hill Golf Course?

March 18, 2023 8:09AM

The source of still more Park Hill Golf Course controversity.
The source of still more Park Hill Golf Course controversity. City of Denver
A month after Denver voters weigh in on Referred Referendum 2O, which would lift the conservation easement on the Park Hill Golf Course property and allow development there, Westside Investment Partners, which bought the 155-acre parcel for $24 million in 2019, has a date in court with Sisters of Color United in Education, a nonprofit that once occupied space in the Park Hill Golf Course clubhouse, but then sued Westside.

On March 3, the developer filed a motion regarding that case in Denver District Court, asking to "limit pre-trial disclosure of the deposition testimony in this case outside this proceeding." Among other revelations in that testimony: Black billionaire Robert Smith, a Denver native, has invested $8 million in the project through the Holleran Group, which joined Westside's Park Hill project in 2020.

The judge held a hearing on that motion March 16. Before the verdict came down, commenters offered their own judgments on Westword Facebook posts regarding the Park Hill Golf Course controversy. Says John: 
What happened to transparency?!
Suggests Gary:
Should have kept it a golf course (with upgrades).
Counters Adam:
Constant droughts, but let's build a golf course.
Notes John:
The people have previously spoken. No to development.
Responds Anthony:
Create some jobs and housing. Who’s asking for more golf courses?
Wonders Sarah:
How many times do we have to say no? The developers will get their way and Denver’s government will get richer. Disgusting.
Replies William:
I vote for development of land into housing and park space. Because you can have both! You can't complain about Denver being too expensive and then prevent housing from being constructed so close to a train station in the center of the metropolitan area.
Concludes Sarah: 
The developer wants to keep information from another lawsuit quiet? If 2O passes, will Westside be more open about what's going on at the Park Hill Golf Course?
That's a question that will have to wait until after the April 4 vote. But in the meantime, on March 17 a Denver District Court judge denied Westside's request for a gag order, but did determine that the developers could request that certain information be made private, giving Westside and Holleran time to review materials before they are released.

Read the Sisters of Color lawsuit here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation