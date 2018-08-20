Twitter: Paxton Lynch Is Terrible and Broncos Need to Cut Him Now

Paxton Lynch during an interview following the Broncos' loss to the Chicago Bears on August 18, 2018.

How can a pre-season game be meaningless and consequential at the same time? That question was answered during the Denver Broncos-Chicago Bears square-off on Saturday, August 18, thanks to quarterback Paxton Lynch and the explosion of frustration from Twitter Nation that greeted his miserable and embarrassing performance.

Once thought to be the future leader of the Broncos, Lynch had been demoted to third-string signal caller in the days leading up to the contest, owing to his enormous ineptitude against the Minnesota Vikings in the campaign's first warm-up, especially in comparison with the verve exhibited by Chad Kelly, who'd previously occupied the bottom of the depth chart.

This humbling should have motivated Lynch to step up — but instead, he sank lower.